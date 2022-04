(Des Moines, IA) — State tax collections are up nearly eight-and-a-half percent in the past nine months, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Jeff Robinson of the Legislative Services Agency says there have been increases in individual income taxes, sales and use taxes, and corporate income taxes. They are each the main sources of revenue for the state. The state has paid out 30 million dollars MORE in income tax refunds so far THIS year compared to the first three months of 2021.

