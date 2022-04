MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local church is holding a food giveaway during spring break called “feeding the youth”. The event will be held at First Apostolic Church of Meridian located at 2010 Mosby Road in Meridian. Pastor Pearl Huggins said the idea came about when she decided to celebrate her spring break by feeding students. The giveaway is a three-day event that will start Tuesday from 11 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.

