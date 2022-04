VAIL — Last year, Blake Moller knocked on the door. In 2022, he stomped it in. After a dazzling rookie Freeride World Tour campaign that saw the 21-year-old Edwards product slip to second overall after possessing the golden leader’s bib up until the Verbier final — “I just didn’t show up as well,” he stated about his 2021 third-place finish — Moller took second at the 2022 season’s final stop on March 26 at the legendary Bec de Rosses course to win the overall world title.

VAIL, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO