Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Iowa school districts no longer require masks, but they're still facing leftover legal battles from their COVID mitigation strategies back in 2020.Driving the news: New court filings from a parent's lawsuit against the Ankeny school district show the unprecedented legal challenges schools faced as they navigated their response to the pandemic.State of play: Kimberly Reicks, an Ankeny mom who's organized anti-mandatory masking protests at the local and state levels, sued the district in June 2021, seeking monetary damages and claiming her free speech rights were violated.Reicks believes her vocal protests resulted in district officials targeting her daughter, according to the...

ANKENY, IA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO