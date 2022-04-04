Silk Sonic Wins the 2022 Grammy for ‘Record of The Year’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/1): Lady Gaga is the latest artist to join the Grammys lineup, with the Recording Academy announcing Friday that the singer — nominated for Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett — will perform at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas.
UPDATE (3/30): Silk Sonic will take the stage at this year’s Grammys, with the Recording Academy asking Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to open the show. The Grammys have added a handful of other artists to this year’s lineup, too, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra.
