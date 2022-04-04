Silk Sonic Wins the 2022 Grammy for ‘Record of The Year’

Click here to read the full article. Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.More from VIBE.comGrammys...

