Coffeyville, KS

Ravens Split Home Doubleheader With KCK

By Connor Harbit
kggfradio.com
 1 day ago

Coffeyville split its home doubleheader with Kansas City Kansas on Saturday, taking the first contest 2-1 but dropping the second 16-4. The first game featured yet another great pitching performance from Ravens starter Christopher Spry, just a week removed from a 7-inning, 2-run performance against Cowley. With his pitch count low,...

kggfradio.com

