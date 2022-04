On April 5, Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton taxpayers will be asked to vote on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Chariho school budget. At approximately $55.8 million, this takes up a substantial portion of the towns’ budgets. As a matter of fact, school budgets are the largest portions of town budgets statewide. The real problem is not in the bottom line but in the buying power of today’s dollar compared to 20 years ago. Just for comparison’s sake, the $55.8 million in today’s dollar has the same buying power as $34 million in FY 2000.

CHARLESTOWN, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO