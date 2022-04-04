ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer & Others React To Vince McMahon Botching Stone Cold Stunner At WrestleMania 38

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling Twitter has been abuzz over WWE Chairman Vince McMahon botching a Stone Cold Stunner from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on WrestleMania Sunday. As seen in the video clips below, McMahon stumbled a few steps against the ropes until Austin caught him and hit his signature move. Another camera...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Injured In The WrestleMania 38 Opener

Night One of WWE WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match seemed to end a bit early after Boogs suffered a knee injury. There was a moment where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders, and then he tried to add Jimmy Uso for a double Fireman’s Carry, a move he’s done before. However, as soon as Jimmy jumped up onto Boogs’ shoulders, Boogs’ knee gave out and he went down with The Usos to the mat.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Austin Theory
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Says He Doesn’t Need Vince McMahon’s Help To Beat Pat McAfee

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about his match with Pat McAfee. The two face off tonight, but Theory has had enough of people talking about the SmackDown commentator. “You know what, I am so...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Says He Told Vince McMahon He Never Wants To See Or Hear About Stardust Ever Again

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes joined BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani to talk about his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 to challenge Seth Rollins. It was reported directly after his departure from AEW that The American Nightmare had met with Vince McMahon to strike a deal with the company. Cody spoke with Ariel about his meeting with Vince and the WWE and revealed the one request he did make about returning to the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Behind AJ Styles’ Cut During WrestleMania Entrance Revealed

The cut on AJ Styles’ face as he was heading to the ring at WrestleMania 38 was caused when he hit the WWE WrestleMania 38 stage. Styles made his way to the ring for his WWE WrestleMania 38 bout sporting a noticeable gash on his upper right cheek. This cut was the result of Styles bumping his head on the star-shaped entranceway, as captured on video by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Had Special WrestleMania 38 Entrance Cut

WWE had planned a special WrestleMania 38 entrance for Drew McIntyre, but it ended up being scrapped due to timing issues. Mike J Wilson shared a photo of a group of Kilted Warriors backstage at the show on Instagram, confirming the news. Sean Stark is a member of the Kilted...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Stone Cold#Combat#Twitter#At T Stadium#Omarespn
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Turns On Logan Paul, How Much Logan Paul Pokemon Card Was Purchased For

The alliance between The Miz and Logan Paul is no more. Following their victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38, The Miz laid out Logan Paul with a Skull-Crushing Finale. Miz would then retreat to the back, taunting Paul, while the YouTube star stared him down from inside the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change At WWE WrestleMania Saturday

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins' opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins' opponent but also as WWE's newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody's return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Says Liv Morgan Never Winning A WWE Title “Blows Her Mind”

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about tonight. She is part of the Women’s Tag Team Title match, and admits to being very calm right now ahead of that. “Man, I am calm, I...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results – New Champions Crowned, Bron Breakker Vs. Dolph Ziggler, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Viewing Party. Today’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show opens up from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see fans finding their seats in the background as they hype tonight’s show. We see Bron Breakker arriving to the venue earlier today. We also see video of Tommaso Ciampa arriving. They talk about this potentially being Ciampa’s final NXT match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. – The WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show opens up live from outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to WrestleMania Saturday. She’s joined by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. A large group of fans behind them are fired up and ready to go. They pop for Texan Booker T and chant for Texan JBL. We get a video package for tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. The panel discusses the match next and Patrick predicts Becky Lynch will retain, while Booker, JBL and Rosenberg pick Bianca Belair to win. The panel shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and then talk about being excited for The KO Show tonight. Rosenberg talks about how Austin is in great shape. The panel sends us to Matt Camp, who is outside of another part of the stadium with fans who are getting ready to enter the stadium. The fans are fired up and ready for WrestleMania. Kayla sends us to the WrestleMania 38 set reveal video with Dude Perfect, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Crowned At WrestleMania Sunday

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rick Boogs Injury Updates From WrestleMania 38 Night One

Rick Boogs is set to undergo surgery next week after suffering an injury at WrestleMania Saturday. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Producers Revealed For WrestleMania 38 Night One And Two

The producers have been revealed for both nights of WWE WrestleMania 38, courtesy of PWInsider. The following producers worked Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 38:. * Chris Park produced RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro retaining over The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. * Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley defeating Omos.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy