N.C. congressman visits Stonington to provide support for Mike France
By Nancy Burns-Fusaro Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
1 day ago
Rep. Greg Murphy from North Carolina’s third district attended a fundraiser for State Rep. Mike France of Ledyard who is running for Connecticut’s second congressional district. Held at Mystic’s Go Fish Restaurant, the event was co-hosted by former Rep....
State Sen. Heather Somers will seek to extend her public service this fall as she prepares to campaign for a fourth term representing the 18th District. The Republican, who represents Stonington, North Stonington, Groton Griswold, Plainfield, Preston, Sterling and Voluntown, said in the coming session she will be focused on aiding state and local businesses as they face a growing array of economic challenges. She said she stands by her results.
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The City of Beaufort has paired up with Ostra, a city in Western Ukraine, to help support its people who need humanitarian and military supplies. Stephen Murray, the mayor of Beaufort, said he chose a city that resembles his own in size and character. “I...
WESTERLY — Town Manager Shawn Lacey pledged to work in partnership with business and industry leaders during an Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday at Venice Restaurant. An audience of about 40 listened to Lacey, who has worked as town manager since September — initially in an interim...
Some say the emphasis on deinstitutionalization has gone too far, limiting choices for people who would prefer to live among their peers, causing isolation and leaving overwhelming responsibility on aging parents.
Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘What if something happens to me?’ Parents lobby Legislature to expand housing choices for Vermonters with developmental disabilities.
Boston Globe. March 30, 2022. Editorial: Righting the state’s criminal justice wrongs. Highest court left unfinished business when it revised felony murder doctrine. One of every six people serving time in a Massachusetts state prison — some 1,012 men and women — is doing so with no hope of parole. Some were found guilty of pulling the trigger in a murder, delivering the fatal blow, actually taking a life, which in turn sent them to prison for life.
When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's congressional delegation and governor said Wednesday that the state's lobster fishermen need more time to comply with new rules designed to protect rare whales. The rules are designed to protect North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 340 and are vulnerable to entanglement...
Did you know the heart of President Biden’s $213 billion infrastructure bill is about declaring war on single-family zoning districts to increase badly needed affordable housing (B. McCaughey, Boston Herald, May 24, 2021)? Apparently, this war will be won by putting the federal government in charge of zoning. With the federal government in control, duplexes, triplexes and large-scale apartment buildings would be distributed throughout single family neighborhoods, eliminating the need for affordable housing. This mindless thinking will not only blight longstanding residential neighborhoods and change towns forever, it will torpedo the American dream of the peace and quiet of owning a home with a patch of lawn. In truth, the more accurate term for this toxic bill should be “hypocritical housing.”
WESTERLY — Citing cost concerns as well as negative feedback from residents, the Town Council has scrapped plans for a referendum in May and instead will send proposed amendments to the Town Charter along for consideration by voters during the general election in November. The council had previously announced...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man wrongly imprisoned for 13 years has been awarded more than $550,000 by a Rhode Island judge. Paul Courteau became the first beneficiary of a new state law allowing those wrongly imprisoned to seek redress from the state Superior Court, The Providence Journal reports.
STONINGTON — In order to achieve sustainable housing affordability, the town will need to do a better job of attracting more diverse options outside of single-family homes and must entice developers to offer units in large-scale projects at more affordable rates. Those are among the recommendations set forth in...
Our shoreline rights are under attack. Please write to your state representative in support of H8055 and your rights to the Rhode Island shore. The Shoreline Access Study Commission was made up of representatives from both sides of the issue, studied both sides of the issue over the past year, and has come up with a fair compromise in the bill.
If you live in Rhode Island, Massachusetts or southeastern Connecticut and you're looking for a job or thinking about changing careers, then clear your schedule on April 14 and register for the Great Rehiring Event, a free virtual job fair. The Great Rehiring Event, sponsored by the newspaper group that...
Etta Zasloff and Kristen Chambers, members of the League of Women Voters South County, delivered practical information about the registration and voting process to juniors and seniors at Chariho High School recently when they launched a ground-breaking voter registration initiative designed to boost voting numbers. Historically, young people have voted at lower rates than other Rhode Islanders.
WESTERLY — As he settles into his role as town manager, Shawn Lacey says he welcomes the challenge of a new occupation and plans to tap many of the skills and leadership approaches he developed during a decades-long career with the Westerly Police Department. During a recent interview in...
