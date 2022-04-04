N.C. congressman visits Stonington to provide support for Mike France

Did you know the heart of President Biden’s $213 billion infrastructure bill is about declaring war on single-family zoning districts to increase badly needed affordable housing (B. McCaughey, Boston Herald, May 24, 2021)? Apparently, this war will be won by putting the federal government in charge of zoning. With the federal government in control, duplexes, triplexes and large-scale apartment buildings would be distributed throughout single family neighborhoods, eliminating the need for affordable housing. This mindless thinking will not only blight longstanding residential neighborhoods and change towns forever, it will torpedo the American dream of the peace and quiet of owning a home with a patch of lawn. In truth, the more accurate term for this toxic bill should be “hypocritical housing.”

WESTERLY, RI ・ 11 HOURS AGO