Entrepreneur aims to give other women in business ‘a voice’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A local entrepreneur wanted to build a supportive network of female business owners. On Sunday, she did exactly that.

Talisha K. Dorsey owns Tally’s Kloset . Last year, she organized a formal “Working Women’s Gala” to empower other women in business. Since then, the event has doubled in size.

She said last year, nine vendors participated. Sunday, there were 22. And she’s proud of the success so far.

“It’s amazing. You always hear about events like this in other towns, in bigger cities – not Champaign. So, to pull together something like this really feels powerful and it feels like I’m being heard in the community, and they hear my call to action,” Dorsey said.

She said her mission is to give women in business a voice, and she hopes the gala grows each year. Her next goal is 35 vendors.

