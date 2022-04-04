ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Local church hosts donation appreciation dinner

 1 day ago

Asbury Woods welcomes back annual Maple Syrup Festival. Ukrainian musician set to perform at Grammy Awards …....

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs-West Side recently made a donation to Dinners for Kids. The donation was the result of the proceeds from a Christmas tree the club sponsored and decorated as part of the annual “Parade of Trees “ at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake. The GFWC-West Side tree placed fourth out of 29 trees. Participants at the check presentation from left: Matthew Borwick, Dinners for Kids board member and owner of Ollie’s Restaurant; Gina Rushkowski, president of GFWC-West Side; Deidre Kaminski, GFWC Education Chairman; and Gary Williams, Dinners for Kids,treasurer.Dinners for Kids was founded in 2011 by the owners of Ollie’s Restaurant to fight childhood hunger and food insecurity. The program provides healthy meals to 160 at-risk children across Wyoming Valley. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs-West Side is part of GFWC Pennsylvania and of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organization. GFWC members are dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. For more information on joining the club, go to the Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/gfwcwestside.
When summertime hits, the word “camp” is on many teens’ minds. The Catawba Valley Baptist Church is very active in supporting their teens and sending as many to camp as want to go, with all expenses paid. This year, the Wild Game Dinner was able to finally...
Dmitry Grishko says even if the war ends before the care packages arrive, cities and villages have seen horrific damages, and many homes are decimated. The items provided will be much needed, whether the conflict has cooled or not.
HERSHEY, Neb.-After a multi-year hiatus, the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department's Annual Spaghetti Dinner is back. The department will host the dinner this Sunday, March 27, in the Hershey School cafeteria from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The department said everyone is invited and the cost of the meal is a...
WAREHAM – The Wesley United Methodist Church, 462 Main St., will host a baked fish dinner on Friday, March 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meal costs $15 per adult and $7 for kids 10 and under, and will include baked fish with bread topping, salad, vegetable, rice pilaf, roll and dessert. Call Pastor Ginny at 508-264-1988 to reserve a spot.
It’s been a few short weeks since Traverse City Church of the Nazarene started collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. It’s part of their church’s Northern Michigan Nazarene Missions International chapter. But already, they’ve had to stop accepting donations due to the high volume they’ve received....
The annual dinner meeting of the Leavenworth County Historical Society is scheduled for Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at June’s Northland. Following dinner, the year in review will be given, awards will be presented and a new board of directors will be elected. The program will be offered by Society...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two local churches in Missoula held a procession for peace today. The march was to show support for the people of Ukraine. The Greek Orthodox Church says they have a diverse congregation with many members from Ukraine and Russia. They told us they are praying for...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natives of Ukraine are receiving overwhelming support from the Lake Charles community, and with recent relief efforts from Trinity Baptist Church, they say they see light at the end of the tunnel. Steve James, the senior pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, says the church was...
Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown is doing its part to Ukrainian refugees. Proceeds from the church's Bingo Night will be donated to Ukrainian relief funds. Father Ivan Tchopko says, "THEY ARE SEEING THAT UKRAINE IS BEING INVADED, AND IT'S NICE TO SEE THE COMMUNITY EMBRACING BY...
Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park is opening up its Harvest of Hope Community Garden to city residents and needs a few green thumbs to make it a reality. “These beds should be used, and what better way to keep them active than by offering them to the Fruitland Park community?” said church member Nancy Laraway, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. Church-based gardens are popular in and around The Villages, from the butterfly gardens at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church and Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church to Community UMC’s Harvest of Hope. “People could be growing their own food and plants at Community UMC’s garden,” Laraway said. “We would love it if people who are interested in gardening and are unable to do so at home can do it here.”
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will host a discussion about the Shroud of Turin. Tuesday's event will be presented by shroud historian and lecturer Nora Creech and Dr. August Accetta, founder of the Shroud Center of Southern California. Measuring 14 feet long by 3.3 feet wide, the linen cloth...
1 dead, 2 rescued after Navy plane crashes in water …. Penn State Behrend holds teach-in on climate change. Forum between Republican candidates for U.S. Senate …. Vietnam veterans in Erie honored with pinning ceremony. Primary election ballot preparations begin. Got milk? Pennsylvania lawmakers, farmers push for …. Jet Pet:...
