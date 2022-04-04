ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, PA

New details released on fatal fire in Springboro

 1 day ago

WIBW

Amended report reveals new details in Osage Co. fatal crash

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An amended report from the Kansas Highway Patrol has revealed new details about a September 2021 crash that killed a woman from Vassar. 13 NEWS obtained the full ‘Kansas Motor Vehicle Crash Report’ from KHP on Tuesday morning. The document is marked as amended and provided to 13 NEWS by the family of Patti Croy.
VASSAR, KS
YourErie

Coroner identifies victims of fatal house fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Crawford County Coroner has identified the victims of the fatal house fire that happened in Springboro over the weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, all four victims died of […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fire release more details regarding house fire in Roanoke Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department release more details regarding the house fire Wednesday at 925 Richmond in the Roanoke Neighborhood of Joplin. A story we brought you live! and first on Wednesday afternoon.  “At 4:11pm, on Wednesday, March 23rd, Joplin Fire units, Metro Emergency Transport System, and Joplin Police Department responded to the area of Richmond Rd and Sheridan...
JOPLIN, MO
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WBRE

Mohegan Sun Casino assault sends one man to hospital

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man had to be transported to the hospital and one man is charged after a fight that took place in Breakers Bar inside the Mohegan Sun Casino. Paul Hylton, 46, of Plymouth, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct. Police […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman jailed for deadly overnight shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man is dead and a woman is in custody after an overnight shooting in Johnstown, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer reports. Johnstown police were dispatched to a report of shots fired on the 600 block of Horner Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Elliot West […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YourErie

Fire breaks out at local assisted living complex

Update: Just after 12:30 p.m. on April 2, a spokesperson from Brevillier Village spoke with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com to confirm the following information. The cause of the fire was electrical. Two apartments were damaged during this fire, and the tenants of the apartments were transferred to other apartments within the facility. It was confirmed by […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking alleged Harley merch thieves

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are looking for the suspects of a recent retail theft at Harley-Davidson of Erie. According to a Millcreek Police news release, the theft occurred at 1:10 p.m. on March 30. The suspects allegedly stole merchandise with a total value of $770. A photo shows the suspects leaving in a gray SUV, […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Handyman Pleads Guilty In Death Of Whitehall Woman

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The handyman who is charged in the disappearance and death of a Whitehall woman in 2019 appeared in court Monday to enter a plea. Douglas Berry pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, burglary, theft and other charges for the death of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld. L: Elizabeth Wiesenfeld (Photos Courtesy: Allegheny County Police); R: Douglas Berry (Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County) In exchange for his plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to a sentence 17-40 years in prison. Wiesenfield went missing in April of 2019. A year later, her remains were found in a garbage bag in Plum. Berry worked as Wisenenfeld’s handyman. Police said they linked him to the case through her stolen ATM card. Detectives also found a loaded gun inside Berry’s Liberty Borough home and Wiesenfeld’s cell phone on the South Side. Detectives think Berry may have used the phone after she disappeared, investigators said. Allegheny County police lead the investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

