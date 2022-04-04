New details released on fatal fire in Springboro

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The handyman who is charged in the disappearance and death of a Whitehall woman in 2019 appeared in court Monday to enter a plea. Douglas Berry pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, burglary, theft and other charges for the death of Elizabeth Wiesenfeld. L: Elizabeth Wiesenfeld (Photos Courtesy: Allegheny County Police); R: Douglas Berry (Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County) In exchange for his plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has agreed to a sentence 17-40 years in prison. Wiesenfield went missing in April of 2019. A year later, her remains were found in a garbage bag in Plum. Berry worked as Wisenenfeld’s handyman. Police said they linked him to the case through her stolen ATM card. Detectives also found a loaded gun inside Berry’s Liberty Borough home and Wiesenfeld’s cell phone on the South Side. Detectives think Berry may have used the phone after she disappeared, investigators said. Allegheny County police lead the investigation.

