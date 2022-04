Conflicts of interest, impeachment petitions and more were the subject of heated debate during the ASUC Senate meeting Wednesday. The petitions called for removal proceedings for six Judicial Council justices and the nullification of their judicial decisions since March 27, after they allegedly openly discussed confidential material where other members of the ASUC could view it and demeaned elections prosecutors. The meeting kicked off with a motion to move the petitions, which were initially listed under new business, to immediate consideration from Senator Muz Ahmad.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO