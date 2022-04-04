LeMoyne-Owen’s Jaquan Lawrence shines at inaugural HBCU All-Star game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WREG) — LeMoyne-Owen center Jaquan Lawrence was selected to compete in the inaugural HBCU All-Star game in New Orleans.

Lawrence finished with 7 points and 2 blocks for Team McLendon coached by Norfolk State’s Robert Jones. Team McLendon defeated Team Gaines coached by Alcorn State coach Landon Bussie 79-75.



The 5th year senior from Chicago averaged 11.9 points, 8.5 rebounds this season for the Magicians. Lawrence also racked up 53 blocks and recorded 8 double-doubles.

Lawrence was named 2021-22 SIAC Defensive Player of the Year, garnering All-SIAC second team honors.

