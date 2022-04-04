ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' wins record of the year at the Grammy Awards

By Fox 28 Spokane
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Silk Sonic's...

Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With First Live Performance Of “777” At The 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.  With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.More from VIBE.comGrammys...
2022 Grammy Awards set sights on Las Vegas for first time

Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, H.E.R. and Doja Cat are among the evening's nominees. Carrie Underwood, Billie Eilish and more are set to perform at the MGM Grand Arena. Kanye West is also nominated. It's unclear if the "Ye" rapper will attend the award show after he was nixed from the performance line-up following his "concerning online behavior."
Jon Batiste Wins 4 Grammy Awards in Early Ceremony

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year's leading nominee. During the show's pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media.
Lady Gaga Hits 2022 GRAMMYs Red Carpet as Only She Can

Lady Gaga knows how to make a red carpet entrance -- and Sunday's 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception!. The triple-threat star descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, wearing a look that once again solidified her place as one of the most fashion forward celebrities of all time.
64th Annual Grammy Awards: Country Music winners

The 64th annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday, hosted by Trevor Noah and airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS. Among the night’s big winners in the country music categories were Chris Stapleton, who took home Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Brothers Osborne won their first-ever Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, giving an emotional acceptance speech afterward. Stapleton also won Best Country Album for Starting Over, sweeping his categories.
Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas. The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. The Grammys shifted from a January show in Los Angeles to an April ceremony in Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight year.
Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while ‘good 4 u’ was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
How To Watch The 64th Annual Grammy Awards On Sunday

Click here to read the full article. It all starts with a song, as the music business axiom reminds us. But if the song remains the same, the ways to watch the 64th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday are multiplying. The event airs live from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 at 8 PM ET/ PM PT, with red carpet coverage beginning an hour earlier. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards, a change from the usual New York/Los Angeles axis. That’s because of the pandemic, which bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The...
