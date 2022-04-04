ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacy Lakeview, TX

Man arrested after fleeing police during traffic stop in Lacy Lakeview, Texas

KCEN TV NBC 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — A Central Texas man led officers on a manhunt Sunday afternoon after fleeing during a traffic stop and almost 'striking' an officer with his vehicle,...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
WSAZ

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County netted nearly $24,000 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers say the incident happened March 12 on state Route 823 when the driver was pulled over for...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Elm Mott, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lacy Lakeview, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Texas
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
100.5 The River

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
KSAT 12

Stepdaughter arrested in connection with deadly West Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman in connection with her stepfather’s shooting death that happened outside of his West Side home nearly two years ago. Julie Ann Banda, 28, is charged with murder after her stepfather Carlos Chavez, 49, was shot and killed, according to an arrest affidavit.
KCEN

Temple PD: Man arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

TEMPLE, Texas — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting Tuesday evening in Temple, according to police. Investigating police say the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 800 block of South 31st street. According to police, the suspect allegedly followed the...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy