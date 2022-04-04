Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that she will not seek another term /AFP/File

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will step down in June, ending a divisive term that saw democracy protests squashed and strict pandemic curbs plunge the business hub into international isolation.

Ending months of speculation, Lam confirmed she would not seek a second term when a committee made up of the city's political elite chooses a new leader next month.

"I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on June 30, and officially conclude my 42-year career in government," Lam told reporters.

She said China's leaders "understood and respected" her choice not to seek another term and that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

The 64-year-old had dodged questions for months over her future but revealed Monday she had informed Beijing of her plans to quit more than a year ago.

A career bureaucrat, Lam became Hong Kong's first woman leader in 2017 but she is on track to leave office with record-low approval ratings.

Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Baptist University, said Hong Kong leaders have always suffered from a "chronic legitimacy crisis" because they are not popularly elected.

But Lam had lost support across the political spectrum.

"Not merely among the pro-democracy citizens but also increasingly among the pro-Beijing camp as she has done such a terrible job with the pandemic," Chan told AFP.

- Security tsar next leader? -

Hong Kongers and businesses based in the finance hub have little clarity on who will be the next leader at a time when Beijing is increasingly calling the shots directly.

The chief executive position is selected by a 1,500-strong pro-Beijing committee, the equivalent of 0.02 percent of the city's 7.4 million population.

Lam's successor will be chosen on May 8 but so far no one with a realistic prospect has publicly thrown their hat into the ring.

Hong Kong's number-two official, John Lee, who has a background in the security services, has been tipped by local press as the most likely contender.

Another potential candidate is finance chief Paul Chan.

The new leader will take office on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover by Britain to China.

Supporters saw Lam as a staunch Beijing loyalist who steered the city through huge democracy protests and a debilitating pandemic.

Starry Lee, who leads Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing party, described Lam on Monday as a "hard-working" official.

"Her merit... should be left to history to judge," she said.

Critics, including many Western powers, viewed Lam as someone who oversaw the collapse of Hong Kong's political freedoms and its reputation as a stable regional business hub.

Exiled activist and former legislator Nathan Law told AFP that Lam turned Hong Kong into an "authoritarian police state", calling her five-year term a "complete mess and disaster for Hong Kong, most remarkably on her crackdown on protests and absurd Covid policy".

The Hong Kong Democracy Council, a US-based group made up of opposition figures who have fled the city, described Lam's administration as "disastrous".

"(Lam) will just be replaced by another Chinese Communist Party puppet," the group wrote on Twitter. "As ever, Hong Kongers want democracy."

- Protests and pandemic -

After huge and sometimes violent protests swept Hong Kong in 2019 Beijing responded with a crackdown that has remoulded the once-outspoken city into a mirror of the authoritarian mainland.

Lam was sanctioned by the United States because of her support for the crackdown, which has seen most of the city's prominent democracy supporters arrested, jailed or flee overseas.

Her administration also hewed to China's zero-Covid model, implementing some of the world's toughest anti-coronavirus measures and exasperating international businesses.

The largely closed borders and strict quarantine rules kept infections at bay for some two years at the expense of Hong Kong being cut off internationally.

But the strategy collapsed when the highly transmissible Omicron variant broke through earlier this year, leaving Hong Kong with one of the developed world's highest fatality rates.

Hong Kongers have been leaving the city over the last two years at a rate not seen since the period before the handover.

Thousands of foreign residents have also departed, especially after the Omicron outbreak arrived and it became clear the city would remain cut off.

While a return of protests is unlikely in the current draconian political climate, Lam's successor will need to reboot business confidence and tackle perennial Hong Kong problems such as a dismal shortage of housing and sky-high rents.

But Lam predicted on Monday that whoever replaces her will have an easier ride.

"Compared to this term of government, the next government will be seeing a more stable political environment," she told reporters.