ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

By ANTHONY WALLACE, Holmes Chan and Jerome Taylor
AFP
AFP
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eINHO_0eyU5RMc00
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that she will not seek another term /AFP/File

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will step down in June, ending a divisive term that saw democracy protests squashed and strict pandemic curbs plunge the business hub into international isolation.

Ending months of speculation, Lam confirmed she would not seek a second term when a committee made up of the city's political elite chooses a new leader next month.

"I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on June 30, and officially conclude my 42-year career in government," Lam told reporters.

She said China's leaders "understood and respected" her choice not to seek another term and that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

The 64-year-old had dodged questions for months over her future but revealed Monday she had informed Beijing of her plans to quit more than a year ago.

A career bureaucrat, Lam became Hong Kong's first woman leader in 2017 but she is on track to leave office with record-low approval ratings.

Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Baptist University, said Hong Kong leaders have always suffered from a "chronic legitimacy crisis" because they are not popularly elected.

But Lam had lost support across the political spectrum.

"Not merely among the pro-democracy citizens but also increasingly among the pro-Beijing camp as she has done such a terrible job with the pandemic," Chan told AFP.

- Security tsar next leader? -

Hong Kongers and businesses based in the finance hub have little clarity on who will be the next leader at a time when Beijing is increasingly calling the shots directly.

The chief executive position is selected by a 1,500-strong pro-Beijing committee, the equivalent of 0.02 percent of the city's 7.4 million population.

Lam's successor will be chosen on May 8 but so far no one with a realistic prospect has publicly thrown their hat into the ring.

Hong Kong's number-two official, John Lee, who has a background in the security services, has been tipped by local press as the most likely contender.

Another potential candidate is finance chief Paul Chan.

The new leader will take office on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover by Britain to China.

Supporters saw Lam as a staunch Beijing loyalist who steered the city through huge democracy protests and a debilitating pandemic.

Starry Lee, who leads Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing party, described Lam on Monday as a "hard-working" official.

"Her merit... should be left to history to judge," she said.

Critics, including many Western powers, viewed Lam as someone who oversaw the collapse of Hong Kong's political freedoms and its reputation as a stable regional business hub.

Exiled activist and former legislator Nathan Law told AFP that Lam turned Hong Kong into an "authoritarian police state", calling her five-year term a "complete mess and disaster for Hong Kong, most remarkably on her crackdown on protests and absurd Covid policy".

The Hong Kong Democracy Council, a US-based group made up of opposition figures who have fled the city, described Lam's administration as "disastrous".

"(Lam) will just be replaced by another Chinese Communist Party puppet," the group wrote on Twitter. "As ever, Hong Kongers want democracy."

- Protests and pandemic -

After huge and sometimes violent protests swept Hong Kong in 2019 Beijing responded with a crackdown that has remoulded the once-outspoken city into a mirror of the authoritarian mainland.

Lam was sanctioned by the United States because of her support for the crackdown, which has seen most of the city's prominent democracy supporters arrested, jailed or flee overseas.

Her administration also hewed to China's zero-Covid model, implementing some of the world's toughest anti-coronavirus measures and exasperating international businesses.

The largely closed borders and strict quarantine rules kept infections at bay for some two years at the expense of Hong Kong being cut off internationally.

But the strategy collapsed when the highly transmissible Omicron variant broke through earlier this year, leaving Hong Kong with one of the developed world's highest fatality rates.

Hong Kongers have been leaving the city over the last two years at a rate not seen since the period before the handover.

Thousands of foreign residents have also departed, especially after the Omicron outbreak arrived and it became clear the city would remain cut off.

While a return of protests is unlikely in the current draconian political climate, Lam's successor will need to reboot business confidence and tackle perennial Hong Kong problems such as a dismal shortage of housing and sky-high rents.

But Lam predicted on Monday that whoever replaces her will have an easier ride.

"Compared to this term of government, the next government will be seeing a more stable political environment," she told reporters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Happened to Hong Kong?

Two years on from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, let me tell you what life is like in my Hong Kong neighborhood. Playgrounds are wrapped in red-and-white caution tape and barricaded with plastic fencing to keep children out, and the swings have been tossed over the crossbar to ensure that no illicit amusement takes place. The government’s disastrous public messaging about a possible citywide lockdown has led to widespread panic-buying, so gossip swapped while I’m out walking my dog focuses on which shops have restocked.
CORONAVIRUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Starry Lee
Person
Carrie Lam
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kongers#Hong Kong Residents#Handover Of Hong Kong#Afp File#Baptist University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
BBC

Trump's Truth Social app branded a disaster

In October, Donald Trump announced he was planning to launch a revolutionary technology company. "I created Truth Social… to stand up to the tyranny of big tech," he said. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter yet your favourite American president has been silenced."
POTUS
Reuters

I got Putin wrong, says chastened German President

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, long an advocate of Western rapprochement with Russia, expressed regret for his earlier stance, saying his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been a clear mistake. Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who served as Foreign Minister under...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy