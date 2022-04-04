ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club made a donation to each family affected by the fire at the Bent Tree Apartments

By CBS7 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at Kbest Media, last month, the fire that destroyed Building 2 of Bent...

