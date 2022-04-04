The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club made a donation to each family affected by the fire at the Bent Tree Apartments

Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing recently made a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative totaling $40,000. The first $20,000 will be put toward the first year of operations of the Hibbing site and the second $20,000 will be given in the second year of operations to help build and sustain the program. The Advisory Board is working hard to open the Hibbing site this fall. Fairview Range is proud to help support this effort, which will make such a positive impact on the youth in our community. To learn more about or support the Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing initiative, visit www.bgcnorth.org/locations/new-hibbing-branch-initiative/ or contact them at bgchibbing@gmail.com. From left: Fairview Range Vice President of Operations Mitch Vincent; Boys and Girls Club of Hibbing Initiative Advisory Board Members: Kelly Grinsteinner, Cassie Liubakka, Pam Rundell, Jeff Perunovich, Kim McLaughlin, Ruva Tsoka; and Fairview Range President and CEO Jean MacDonell.

HIBBING, MN ・ 43 MINUTES AGO