Woman accused of stabbing ordered to stay away from neighbor

The woman accused of pointing a handgun at Cape Coral police officers made her first appearance in a Lee County courtroom Monday morning.

29-year-old Sabrina O'Neill is being held on $85,000 bond and is ordered to stay away from her neighbor, a man she allegedly stabbed.

O'Neill was shot after allegedly raising a weapon at officers responding to the stabbing.

“It’s usually quiet, it worries me when you get home and see all of these police officers,” said Stephany Sanabrina, a resident in the area.

Last Tuesday, a quiet afternoon in a Cape Coral neighborhood turned into a crime scene. CCPD was called to the 800 block of SW 47 TH Terrace for a man being stabbed in the chest. When assisting the victim, police said a woman met them with a handgun.

"Officers gave verbal instructions to put down the gun multiple times," said CCPD Police Chief Anthony Sizemore during a press conference . "The suspect raised the gun in a threatening manner."

O'Neill is the woman police said was holding the gun toward officers. She didn't fire off a shot, but CCPD said they had to stop the threat.

“We have a lot of retirees I had finished doing a little bit of work, was in the pool talking with one of the board members from our association. We were just chatting about things and then I heard gunshots," one neighbor told us the day of the shooting. "I counted six to eight gunshots, they were pretty quick.”

The man who was stabbed was released from the hospital. He didn't want to do an interview on-camera, but he did show us his injuries . He also said he has no clue why O'Neill would stab him.

According to CCPD, O'Neill was transported to a local hospital. She is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer. She will be transported to Lee County Jail after her release from the hospital.

O'Neill was originally scheduled to make her first court appearance March 31 but was still unconscious at the time.