ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Woman accused of stabbing ordered to stay away from neighbor

By Briana Brownlee
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djmfe_0eyU4bHD00

The woman accused of pointing a handgun at Cape Coral police officers made her first appearance in a Lee County courtroom Monday morning.

29-year-old Sabrina O'Neill is being held on $85,000 bond and is ordered to stay away from her neighbor, a man she allegedly stabbed.

O'Neill was shot after allegedly raising a weapon at officers responding to the stabbing.

“It’s usually quiet, it worries me when you get home and see all of these police officers,” said Stephany Sanabrina, a resident in the area.

Last Tuesday, a quiet afternoon in a Cape Coral neighborhood turned into a crime scene. CCPD was called to the 800 block of SW 47 TH Terrace for a man being stabbed in the chest. When assisting the victim, police said a woman met them with a handgun.

"Officers gave verbal instructions to put down the gun multiple times," said CCPD Police Chief Anthony Sizemore during a press conference . "The suspect raised the gun in a threatening manner."

O'Neill is the woman police said was holding the gun toward officers. She didn't fire off a shot, but CCPD said they had to stop the threat.

“We have a lot of retirees I had finished doing a little bit of work, was in the pool talking with one of the board members from our association. We were just chatting about things and then I heard gunshots," one neighbor told us the day of the shooting. "I counted six to eight gunshots, they were pretty quick.”

The man who was stabbed was released from the hospital. He didn't want to do an interview on-camera, but he did show us his injuries . He also said he has no clue why O'Neill would stab him.

According to CCPD, O'Neill was transported to a local hospital. She is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer. She will be transported to Lee County Jail after her release from the hospital.

O'Neill was originally scheduled to make her first court appearance March 31 but was still unconscious at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 4 WFTX

Woman shot by police after pointing gun at officers

There was a large police presence near Skyline Boulevard and Cape Coral Parkway Tuesday in regards to a 45-year-old woman who police say stabbed a 47-year-old man in the chest. Investigators say he immediately told the officers that his neighbor, “Sabrina,” had stabbed him with a knife.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ccpd
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, who used AK-47 in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ gunfight against police with 14-year-old girl pleads no contest

A teenage boy has been sentenced to a juvenile facility after he and a friend opened gunfire on police in Florida last June. Travis O’Brien, now 13, was just 12 when he and Nicole Jackson, two years his senior, broke out of a local children’s home and forced their way into an empty house in Volusia County.Police were called to reports of a break-in at the property and when they arrived, O’Brien and Jackson, armed with an AK-47, began shooting. The gun battle lasted for 35 minutes, with viral footage showing an officer instructing Jackson – who he warns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

Police locate 1 of 2 brothers who left Pembroke Pines home on bikes

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two brothers from Pembroke Pines were reported missing over the weekend, authorities confirmed. According to police, Nicholas, 14, and Jonah Gattorno, 12, left home around 11 p.m. Saturday on their blue bicycles. Authorities believed the boys may be traveling to Key West, but on Monday...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three die in two-truck crash in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a pickup and a tractor-trailer shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash occurred on Bermont Road (County Road 74). The driver and passenger of the pickup and the driver of the semitrailer died at the crash...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy