Ukrainian refugees describe new life in Utah

By Bob Evans
 1 day ago
As of March 31, the U.N. reported that 4.1 million Ukrainians had fled to neighboring Romania and Poland.

READ: Utah family fleeing Ukraine separated at U.S.-Mexico border

But others are coming to the United States, including a family of four who arrived in Utah three weeks ago after traveling more than 8,500 miles in nine days — a journey they are calling "miraculous."

In the story above, we spoke with Yuri Kalmazan, Albina Smykovska, and the family who has welcomed them in.

