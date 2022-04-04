Ukrainian refugees describe new life in Utah

As of March 31, the U.N. reported that 4.1 million Ukrainians had fled to neighboring Romania and Poland.

But others are coming to the United States, including a family of four who arrived in Utah three weeks ago after traveling more than 8,500 miles in nine days — a journey they are calling "miraculous."

In the story above, we spoke with Yuri Kalmazan, Albina Smykovska, and the family who has welcomed them in.