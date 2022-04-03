Watch the weekend's 18 Scottish Premiership goals

Liverpool is set to travel to Portugal on Tuesday to take on Benfica in their Champions League quarterfinals clash. The pool is down to just eight teams, all set to battle it out for European glory. Liverpool and Benfica have never faced off before, despite both clubs’ long history in the Champions League. We have all the info fans will need for Tuesday’s battle between Liverpool and Benfica, including predictions, start time, TV channel, and how to live stream the game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO