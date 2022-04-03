Watch the weekend's 18 Scottish Premiership goals

The Austrian Football Association has denied meeting Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy.Reports in Austria said the federation’s sports director Peter Schottel flew to Manchester on Monday to discuss the position with Rangnick.But the Austrian FA issued a statement on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: “Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of @ManUtd.”Klarstellung: Es hat kein Treffen zwischen ÖFB-Sportdirektor Peter Schöttel und Ralf Rangnick, Trainer von @ManUtd, stattgefunden.— ÖFB - oefb.at (@oefb1904) April 6, 2022Austria parted company with manager Franco Foda following their World Cup play-off...
Comments / 0