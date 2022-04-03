ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch the weekend's 18 Scottish Premiership goals

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the weekend's 18 Scottish...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Carter-Vickers, Tottenham, Tierney, Arsenal, Hagi, Fraisl, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee, St Johnstone, Gallacher

Celtic are edging closer to landing on-loan United States centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently in the summer despite solid interest in the 24-year-old from Burnley, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with talks ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur over a £6m option to buy that could rise to £10m with future add-ons. (Daily Record)
WORLD
ESPN

Australia midfielder Alex Chidiac joins NWSL's Racing Louisville FC

After an A-League Women Grand Final win and a Matildas call-up in the past few weeks, Alex Chidiac has now sealed a move to the U.S. National Women's Soccer League. The Melbourne Victory star has signed with Racing Louisville FC for the 2022 season with an option to also return to the United States in 2023.
FIFA
BBC

Premier League: Burnley v Everton build-up - radio & text

They're now playing Times Like These by the Foo Fighters. That means only one thing at Turf Moor. We're close to kick-off. Tweet using #bbcfootball or Text 81111 (UK standard rates apply) Pooledog: Everton this season is a culmination of spending/changing manager leaving the new manager with a disjointed squad....
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Scottish Premiership#Rangers#Uk#Celtic
BBC

BBC Scotland to show Premiership play-off quarters & semis plus final highlights

Sportscene will show live coverage of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final and semi-final, plus highlights of both legs of the final. The sides finishing third and fourth in the Championship contest the Premiership quarter-final on 3 and 6 May with a 19:05 BST kick-off. The Championship runners-up await on 10...
SPORTS
The Independent

Austrian FA denies approaching Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick for national team role

The Austrian Football Association has denied meeting Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy.Reports in Austria said the federation’s sports director Peter Schottel flew to Manchester on Monday to discuss the position with Rangnick.But the Austrian FA issued a statement on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: “Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of @ManUtd.”Klarstellung: Es hat kein Treffen zwischen ÖFB-Sportdirektor Peter Schöttel und Ralf Rangnick, Trainer von @ManUtd, stattgefunden.— ÖFB - oefb.at (@oefb1904) April 6, 2022Austria parted company with manager Franco Foda following their World Cup play-off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fixture Changes for Liverpool Announced

It was announced today that three of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures have been officially rescheduled. Liverpool will now face Aston Villa away on Tuesday, May 10t at 8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST. The match with Tottenham originally scheduled the weekend prior will now be played on Saturday, May 7th, with kickoff at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Liverpool vs Benfica predictions, start time, TV channel, more for Champions League clash on 4/5/22

Liverpool is set to travel to Portugal on Tuesday to take on Benfica in their Champions League quarterfinals clash. The pool is down to just eight teams, all set to battle it out for European glory. Liverpool and Benfica have never faced off before, despite both clubs’ long history in the Champions League. We have all the info fans will need for Tuesday’s battle between Liverpool and Benfica, including predictions, start time, TV channel, and how to live stream the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England's World Cup opener against Iran on November 21 will be shown live on the BBC, with ITV showing the Three Lions' last-16 and quarter-final ties should they reach the knockout stages in Qatar

England's opening match of the World Cup against Iran in November will be broadcast live on BBC1, with ITV getting both their last 16 and quarter-final ties should Gareth Southgate's side progress to the knockout stages. As has been the case since the 1966 tournament in England the terrestrial broadcasters...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa facing five games in last 16 days of season

Villa are facing a hectic finish to the Premier League season with Steven Gerrard’s team scheduled to play five times in the final 16 days. Postponed home matches against Liverpool and Burnley have been rearranged for the closing fortnight of the campaign. The visit of Gerrard’s former club, originally scheduled for Saturday week, has been moved due to the Reds’ continued participation in the FA Cup. It will now take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 8pm and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

England to play 3-test rugby series in Australia in July

LONDON (AP) — England will travel to Australia for a three-test rugby series in July, with Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the final match for its first international since 1986. England last toured Australia in 2016, sweeping the three-test series in Eddie Jones’s first year as coach to start an...
RUGBY
BBC

Wrexham 6-0 Barnet: Thumping victory sees Dragons return to second spot

Wrexham moved up to second in the National League as they brushed Barnet aside with a formidable display. Ollie Palmer finished off a determined run to put Wrexham ahead before Paul Mullin fired home after Jake Askew had parried Aaron Hayden's header. Jordan Davies drilled the ball home from 18...
SPORTS
BBC

Steven Caulker excited by Sierra Leone captaincy

New Sierra Leone captain Steven Caulker has thanked outgoing skipper Umaru Bangura and hopes he can learn from his predecessor as he takes on the role. Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Caulker only made his competitive debut for the Leone Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
FIFA
BBC

Sydney Cricket Ground to host third Test of England's Australia tour

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host a rugby union international for the first time since 1986 when England tour Australia this summer. The SCG will stage the final Test on Saturday 16 July after games in Perth and Brisbane on the two previous weeks. In 2021, the ground was set...
RUGBY
BBC

Pat Lam: Bristol squad will be 'improved' and 'stronger' next season

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said the squad will be "improved" and "stronger" next season, despite reports of financial unrest at the club. Bristol released a statement on 1 April reiterating its compliance with the Premiership salary cap. It came as the Telegraph reported the club was having to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

