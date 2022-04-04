ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Billie Eilish Honored the Late Taylor Hawkins at the 2022 Grammys

By Jacklyn Krol
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her 2022 Grammys performance. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday (April 3), where the "everything i wanted" hit-maker performed an emotional rendition of her Grammy-nominated song "Happier Than...

