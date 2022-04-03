ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police Respond To Report Of Person Brandishing A Gun On North Fourth Street

SFGate
 1 day ago

The San Jose Police Department said officers are investigating a dispute between neighbors during which one person pulled out a gun and then went inside their...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Bay Area teen still missing after 2 weeks, added to national database

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) A teenager who has been missing for over two weeks from Rohnert Park has been added to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's database. Eloise Urbanski, 17, was last seen at Technology High School at 550 Bonnie Ave. in Rohnert Park on March 9 at 10:15 a.m., according to the Polly Klaas Foundation.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘Mummified’ body found in wall of California convention center that hasn’t been used since 2005

A construction crew renovating an out-of-use building in California found a “mummified” body inside, police say.The workers were demolishing a wall on Wednesday at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland when one of them discovered the corpse.“We found remains best described as mummified,” Lt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions.”The body has not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who the person was and how he or she got inside the wall.“Any theory is possible,” Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox11online.com

Appleton police investigating dozens of BB gun damage reports

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are investigating a string of BB gun shootings. They say since December, they have handled more than 40 cases in which BB guns were used to damage property. Investigators believe the BB guns are being shot from a vehicle, causing a large amount...
APPLETON, WI

