ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Can the 101-Year-Old Charles Jourdan Brand Be Cool Again?

By Katie Abel
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMg1K_0eyU2cNC00

Click here to read the full article.

Across the French footwear market, several storied heritage brands are making a comeback — from Clergerie to Freelance. Now 101-year-old Charles Jourdan, owned by Groupe Royer, is reemerging for fall ’22 under the direction of a new artistic director, ready-to-wear designer Christelle Kocher.

The creative director of the Koché ready-to-wear label and of the Chanel-owned feather and flower-maker Lemarié said she was ready to take on a new challenge in footwear. “Shoes are not only accessories in my mind, they are a central element that defines every look,” she said.

Groupe Royer, which bought Charles Jourdan in 2009, has made several attempts to relaunch it, most recently in 2017 with the opening of a store on Place de la Madeleine in Paris. But Jourdan has been dormant for the last two years, and has been absent from the American market for much longer. (In the U.S., Titan Industries and BBC International teamed up to acquire the North American licensing rights and relaunch the brand in 2009, but it never materialized.)

For Charles Jourdan’s latest iteration, Kocher — who has worked with brands from Converse to Pucci — dug deep into the archives, reviving a 1970s graphic logo, which appears on architectural heels, buckles and packaging. The material stories include orange bouclé wool and lilac satin embossed to look like ostrich leather. Metallic heels inspired by minimalist artist Donald Judd and architect Eileen Gray.

“It was a real technical feat making all these heels. They’re like little sculptures. I wanted them to look good on the foot, but also to be beautiful as objects,” she explained.

The collection is made in Italy, a departure from the brand’s French shoemaking roots. (Its original factory in Romans, France is now closed.)

Here, Kocher, who was featured on FN’s 2017 Emerging Talent list, talks about bringing fresh perspective to the brand, the joys of going through the archives and what it takes to modernize a heritage label.

What are the three words you would use to describe Charles Jourdan?

“Forward thinking, sexy, audacious.”

As a ready-to-wear designer, what do you bring to a classic shoe brand?

“I guess that’s why Charles Jourdan chose me for this relaunch — to create something with a fresh eye. Shoes can totally transform a silhouette, so I pay the same attention to clothes and shoes when I create a look for my shows, for example. The shoe business is of course different, but, at the end of the day … it must show the vision that you have for the woman.”

You can tell that you really studied the archive. What was the process like?

“I dove deep into the archives. I’m kind of a fashion history geek, so having access to all of this incredible heritage is priceless. I was like a kid in a candy shop. In particular, I was fascinated by the old catalogs and advertising, of course Guy Bourdin, but not only. It was so modern and beautiful. It was really a moment of joy for me.”

What do you think is the key to bringing back a heritage brand?

“Heritage is so precious these days. It brings back a part of fashion history that makes us understand the evolution of our time. But you can’t just rely on that, otherwise your brand becomes a museum. So, the key element is modernity — what bridge can we build between the past and the future? It has always been part of my creative process from Koché to Pucci, Converse, Maison Lemarié and now Charles Jourdan.”

With contributions from Joelle Diderich

Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Footwear News
Footwear News

107K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Related
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eileen Gray
Person
Guy Bourdin
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Donald Judd
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Woods Delivers Emotional Speech in Red Minidress and Butterfly Heels at World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Sam Alexis Woods, daughter of golfing legend Tiger Woods, floats like a butterfly in her latest look. On Wednesday, the World Gold Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Ponte Verda Beach, Fla., where the 14-year-old helped honor her father as one of the inductees. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievement in the sport and included new members Susie Maxwell Berning, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins. Emotions were running high for Sam and Tiger during the presentation, where she gave an emotional speech that brought tears to her father’s eyes. From referencing...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Paris Fashion#French Fashion#101 Year Old#Chanel#Lemari#Place De La Madeleine#Titan Industries#Bbc International#North American#Converse
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
Footwear News

After Kelly Clarkson ‘Collapses’ on Her Talk Show, She Sharpens Up in Retro-Inspired Mary Janes at ‘American Song Contest’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson hit the red carpet of “American Song Contest” after competing against Anne Hathaway on her talk show earlier in the day, where she literally hit the floor on her namesake talk show. The “Breakaway” singer attended the red carpet premiere of “American Song Contest,” a new NBC show. Clarkson is hosting the competition series alongside Snoop Dogg as they try to find the best original song written by an American. To the event, Clarkson donned a black and white polka dot dress from Monique Lhuillier, which featured tulle overlay and a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
PopSugar

Dua Lipa's Orange Gown Has the Most Dramatic Thigh-High Slit

Dua Lipa is currently touring the world for her "Future Nostalgia" Tour, but she managed to find time to take a break. During her downtime in Phoenix, Lipa explored the rocky landscape and, of course, wore a multitude of stylish outfits along the way. Lipa posted a picture of herself...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Commands ‘Attention’ in Daring Leather Jumpsuit With Peekaboo Tattoos & Durable Boots at Lollapalooza in Argentina

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Miley Cyrus was spotted leaving her hotel in Buenos Aires in a head-turning look. The singer found her way amid adoring fans in a video post she shared to Instagram on Sunday. Cyrus was seen in Koral’s Jet Infinity Jumpsuit ahead of her performance at Lollapalooza. The jumpsuit had a daring low-cut back with strappy detailing that highlighted her tattoos. She accessorized with chunky black mirrored shades as she posed for photos, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures. Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Stands Tall in 6-Inch Heels, Green Velvet Gown & Diamonds at BAFTAs

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga stepped out in her latest look that exuded movie star glamour—with a twist—at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The musician hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Salma Hayek, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley. For the occasion, the “House of Gucci” star stepped out in a sweeping custom gown by Ralph Lauren. The elegant number was composed of dark green silk and velvet, featuring twisted textures, a deep neckline and flowing train. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a black feather-covered clutch, as well as sparkling diamond and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Rihanna Swapped Her Bump-Baring Crop Tops for an Uncharacteristic Babydoll Dress

The Internet has been making jokes about Rihanna's iconic belly-baring pregnancy looks, most notably suggesting that the baby must be a little cold. But if we're being honest with ourselves, we all know that baby is more than likely already wearing vintage Chanel in the womb. Rihanna has had a penchant for crop tops to show off her baby bump, but most recently was seen covering up in a Simone Rocha babydoll dress that broke the Internet just as much as her sexier maternity looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Gives Victorian Style Inspiration a Punk Twist at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson arrived on the red carpet in style last night in Los Angeles for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The star stood tall in a high-neck brown dress with a high-low skirt. The brown set had a pleated skirt, which then tapered into a voluminous chocolate train that fell to the floor. The top of the ensemble was closed with a button on the side like a coat or blazer. The silhouette is almost Victorian-inspired and the asymmetry of the skirt is whimsical, bringing about a new and fun element to the overall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy