ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers rout Pelicans to clinch play-in berth

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19n1XE_0eyU2abk00

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, and the refreshed Los Angeles Clippers routed the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 119-100 Sunday night to clinch the eighth spot in the Western Conference heading into the play-in tournament.

Morris (knee) was one of four Clippers starters to return after sitting out a 153-119 victory at Milwaukee on Friday. The others included Paul George (elbow), who scored 15 points, and Reggie Jackson (rest), who had 11 points and 10 assists as the Clippers (39-40) began a season-ending four-game homestand.

Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Terance Mann scored 15 points, Luke Kennard 14 and Isaiah Hartenstein 12.

CJ McCollum scored 19 points, Brandon Ingram added 15, and Jaxson Hayes had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the ninth-place Pelicans (34-44), who missed an opportunity to clinch a play-in berth.

The Clippers took control by outscoring the Pelicans 29-13 in the second quarter to build a 22-point halftime lead.

The lead shrunk briefly to 19 points early in the third quarter, but Los Angeles extended it to 25 before holding a 92-71 lead at the end of the period.

New Orleans scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to pull within 17, but the Clippers scored the next six points.

The score was tied five times, and the lead changed hands five times in the first quarter, which ended with the Clippers holding a 37-31 lead after making all eight of their 3-point attempts.

Los Angeles scored the first four points of the second quarter to push the lead to double figures before Naji Marshall’s basket provided the Pelicans’ first points of the period.

The Clippers scored 12 straight points to take a 53-33 lead before Jonas Valanciunas’ basket ended the run.

The lead grew to 23 points twice, and Los Angeles went into halftime holding a 66-44 advantage.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

49K+

Followers

41K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Isaiah Hartenstein
Person
Naji Marshall
Person
Kyle Lowry
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
The Spun

Magic Johnson Goes Public With Lakers Details: NBA World Reacts

Magic Johnson further confirmed what a lot of Lakers suspected during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Monday. Speaking to Mike Greenberg, the Hall of Fame point guard and former exec revealed that DeMar Derozan nearly landed in Los Angeles. But ultimately, it was nixed once LeBron James and Russell Westbrook started talking about playing together.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Pelicans
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Clarifies His Opinion On LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized LeBron James during a trophy unveiling this weekend. Abdul-Jabbar, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, received a trophy for his social justice efforts. During the ceremony, the Hall of Famer was critical of LeBron. Earlier this season, Abdul-Jabbar criticized LeBron for...
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on worrisome injury update

After being ruled out for the rest of the regular season, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry vows to do everything in his power to get back in time for the playoffs. Curry has been out since mid-March after sustaining a foot injury in their game against the Boston Celtics. He suffered the injury after Marcus Smart pinned his foot while diving for a loose ball, forcing the sharpshooter to exit the game and never to return. The Warriors guard missed the team’s next seven games after that, and he is now set to be absent in their remaining five games–including Saturday’s showdown with the Utah Jazz.
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
WGNO

On the verge: Pelicans close in on play-in spot after win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won […]
NBA
ClutchPoints

Memphis Grizzlies: Most favorable first-round matchups in 2022 NBA Playoffs, ranked

With arguably the most surprising and most impressive ascension this season, the pressure heightens for the young Memphis Grizzlies squad in the playoffs. Being in the eighth seed last season put them in a “nothing to lose” situation last year, but they have risen to the second seed in the Western Conference despite the 22 missed games of Ja Morant as of this moment.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy