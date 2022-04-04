ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

South Carolina Overpowers UConn From the Jump to Take Home Women’s Title

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWV7G_0eyU2Zft00

Much like how they sat atop the rankings all season long, the Gamecocks dominated from start to finish Sunday to win the program’s second championship.

MINNEAPOLIS — This time there were tears of joy. South Carolina star forward Aliyah Boston made sure of it.

As confetti rained down on the Target Center floor, all that Boston had worked for and accomplished this season began to sink in. In the game’s waning seconds, she bounced in euphoria on the Gamecocks bench. And then, minutes later, after No. 1 South Carolina had defeated No. 2 UConn, 64–49 , to claim this season’s national championship and second in program, the weight of the moment took hold.

“Happy tears,” Boston told ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

Eric Gay/AP

One year earlier Boston was moved to tears after missing a put-back layup at the buzzer in South Carolina’s Final Four contest against Stanford. This season’s National Player of the Year made sure Sunday’s victory didn’t come down to the final play.

On the game’s first possession, Gamecocks senior forward Victaria Saxton hauled in the first of her five, and the team’s 21, offensive rebounds and guard Destanni Henderson promptly buried her first three-pointer of the night, en route to scoring a career-high 26 points. There may have been more than 39 minutes left on the clock but a definitive statement had already been made.

South Carolina’s lead only grew as its size and physicality proved overpowering. With his team trailing 11–2, largely because of an 8–1 rebounding disadvantage, Huskies coach Auriemma called his first timeout hoping to have his group collect themselves. But as he did,  with not even four minutes having been played, South Carolina fans sitting behind their team’s bench waved white towels and rejoiced. Their cheers were only just getting started.

“I thought they came out and set the tone right then and there for how the game was going to be played,” Auriemma said afterward.

The Gamecocks entered the second quarter up 12, having hauled in seven offensive rebounds compared to none from the Huskies. While a 9–0 push from UConn was central in reducing the margin to eight by halftime, the Huskies still had no answer for their opponent’s interior presence, both then and coming out of the locker room.

“We knew that was going to be the deciding factor,” Aureimma said. “We knew tonight that if we didn't hold our own on the boards that it was going to be a really bad night for us, and that's exactly what happened.”

UConn star freshman Azzi Fudd had proved instrumental in the Huskies reaching Sunday’s title game. But Auriemma said afterward that Fudd felt sick overnight and was forced to miss shootaround the day of the national championship. It wasn’t until the first possession of the second half that she attempted a field goal—it missed—and her second shot more than two minutes later was blocked. Fudd finished with just three points, her lowest output since Nov. 22, when the Gamecocks defeated the Huskies by 16 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament final.

The result meant that more was put on the shoulders of UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers, but Auriemma, who lost his first national championship in his 12th appearance, said afterward “that never works, when one person is trying to” carry an entire offense. Plus, even the Minnesota native was disrupted by the length of her opponent as her first points didn’t come until the 8:35 mark of the second quarter. She finished as the lone Huskies player in double figures, with 14.

Boston didn’t play her best game on Sunday night. But the tournament’s Most Outstanding player didn’t have to. Five of her 11 points came in the opening frame—a statement made—and her 16 rebounds led the Gamecocks, who more than doubled UConn’s total. It was a fitting conclusion for a team that was No. 1 nationally in both offensive rating rate and total rebounding rate.

South Carolina entered the season as the preseason No. 1 team. In each and every poll that followed, they remained there and certainly showed why against the Huskies.

“This journey of being a coach has been truly gratifying,” Staley said. “I have to reflect on this part of it. Like it comes with a great deal of pressure, pressure because we were the No. 1 team in the country throughout the entire season, pressure to come into the NCAA tournament and be the favorites, by most people if not all.” But her players didn’t look fazed as any Gamecocks player who appeared in 10 or more minutes finished with a positive on-court point differential.

Former Gamecocks star A’ja Wilson watched the victory from the first row of spectators. And with 4:45 to go in the game after Henderson buried a jumper for her 21st and 22nd points of the night, she let out a shrug and shimmy. Less than 30 seconds later, after Henderson converted a transition layup, Wilson bounced in her seat. Her celebration was just beginning, though, as on the court afterward she basked in the moment with current Gamecocks, posing for a photo with Boston, among others, as the current torch-bearer held up a decal denoting they had the national championship.

While Staley took home her second title Sunday night, Boston claimed her first. Asked afterward what her goal for next year was, Boston’s response was definitive.

“Same as this year,” the junior star said.

It’s certainly possible more confetti is in her future. If South Carolina looks as overpowering as it was against UConn, more smiles and tears of joy await.

More South Carolina Coverage:

SI Weekly Podcast: Aliyah Boston’s Dominance
She Wanted a Scholarship. Now She’s the Face of CBB.
Meet South Carolina’s Hype Woman

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Local
Minnesota College Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
College Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Rowe
Person
Azzi Fudd
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Aliyah Boston
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Admission For Rest Of The Country

It’s hard to imagine that last year’s Alabama team that went to the College Football Playoff National Championship and featured a Heisman winner at quarterback would be considered a “down year” for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. But during Nick Saban’s media session ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Uconn#Gamecocks#Espn#Ap
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy