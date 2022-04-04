Best Moments From 2022 Grammy Awards Host Trevor Noah

Photo: Getty Images

Trevor Noah took over the hosting duties for a second year in a row, moving music's biggest night right along on Sunday (April 3).

The Daily Show host and comedian brought the laughs to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas while hosting the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Throughout the electrifying performances, must-see red carpet looks, and touching tributes, Trevor Noah was there to bring some much-need comic relief to music's A-listers.

To kick things off, the South African native not-so-subtly addressed one of the biggest topics currently buzzing around Hollywood, and later he put his bid in to turn a R&B duo into a trio. Here's the best moments from Grammys host Trevor Noah.

Addressing "The Slap"

During his opening remarks, Trevor Noah took the edge off of things, by not-so-subtly addressing one of the biggest topics buzzing around Hollywood at the moment: Will Smith's now-infamous slap at the Oscars. Just a week ago the King Richard star stunned the audience and viewers after walking on stage and slapping Chris Rock. The actor returned to his seat and warned Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your f––king mouth," twice.



Noah turned the incident –– and subsequent fallout–– into a comedic moment at the Grammys, telling viewers, "We're gonna be people's names out of our mouths" during the awards.



The Award for Best Afro Goes To....

Ludacris presented the Grammy for Best Rap Performance (congrats to Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar ) but took the opportunity to add a new category: Best Afro.



The "Act a Fool" rapper –– who rocked an afro on stage Sunday (April 3) and iconically throughout his career –– opened the envelope and jokingly said "The award for Best Afro Goes To..." Host Trevor Noah also sported a short Afro for the night, but Luda said Trevor better not even think about trying to snag the new award category.

A New Addition to Silk Sonic?



Trevor Noah has some ideas for R&B duo Silk Sonic . The comedian raved about Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak 's Las Vegas residency, but said they're missing something: a South African element.



Check out the moment below.



Chatting with BTS

Trevor Noah sat with K-Pop megastars BTS where member RM talked more about learning to speak English by watching the hit sitcom, Friends . Trevor flipped the moment and shared he learned to speak Korean by watching TV, too. In an OMG-moment, the host repeated a sing-songy phrase from the breakout Netflix series Squid Game .

Check out the moment below to see BTS' reaction.

Honoring Taylor Hawkins before Moving 'In Memoriam' Tribute

Trevor Noah expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins who died on March 25 at the age of 50. The moment came right before a moving tribute to other musicians, artists, and industry execs who passed away within the last year.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighter Family and their fans around the globe," Noah said. See his full message below.

