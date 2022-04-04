ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Turmeric honey adds warm, sweet notes to roasted carrots

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qShXf_0eyU2OD800

An unusual jar of honey and a ripping hot sheet pan were the keys to remaking what too often can be a forgettable side dish — roasted carrots.

First, the honey. We’ve seen our fair share of infused varieties, everything from ginger and saffron to lavender and matcha green tea. Most haven’t impressed, but in Mumbai , India , we discovered turmeric-infused honey.

We loved drizzling the honey over roasted cauliflower and suspected its rich, earthy flavors would work equally well with carrots. It did, such as in this recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor.

We get the most flavor out the carrots with a very hot oven — 500°F, in fact. For even richer caramelization, we first heat the baking sheet in the oven before adding the carrots. It is essential to add the honey only after the carrots roasted; the high heat would burn the sugar. But this also gave us an opportunity to warm the honey on the stovetop, better infusing it with turmeric and another common Indian seasoning, whole cumin seeds.

To keep all that richness in check, we finish the dish with a sprinkle of lime zest and juice, adding bright acidity that balances the sweetness.

Roasted Carrots with Turmeric-Honey

(https://www.177milkstreet.com/recipes/turmeric-honey-roasted-carrots-cookish)

Start to finish: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

3 pounds medium carrots, peeled and halved on the diagonal

Neutral oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon cumin seeds OR coriander seeds, lightly crushed

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

Heat the oven to 500°F with a rimmed baking sheet on an oven rack. In a bowl, drizzle the carrots with oil, then season with salt and pepper; toss well. Transfer to the hot baking sheet and roast until browned in spots and just tender, about 20 minutes. In a small saucepan, bring the honey, cumin and turmeric to a simmer, stirring. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm. Serve the carrots drizzled with the honey and sprinkled with the lime zest and juice.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Meet the light, bright dish that will be gracing all of our buffet spreads this spring. As Vidalia onions come back in season, we're celebrating this sweet allium with a simple salad that always shines. These onions are so sweet that they are mild, even when used raw, like in this Simple Cucumber-and-Vidalia Salad.
RECIPES
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kimball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrots#Sugar#Food Drink#Cookish#Indian
30Seconds

Prague Cake Recipe: This Decadent Chocolate Cake Recipe With Chocolate Cream & Ganache Is a Popular Dessert in Ukraine

Prague cake was invited in Moscow by a pastry chef at the Prague restaurant. The decadent chocolate cake recipe is now popular all across Europe, including Ukraine. This chocolate cake recipe does have a lot of steps and does take a little time. But once you put that first moist, sweet, creamy bite in your mouth, it will be worth every minute. Be sure to share!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
RECIPES
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 4

Bread pudding

(Good Things Utah) This morning we are making Bread Pudding with Angie Ehrenzweig! Grab the recipe for your records at home so you can make it anytime!. Melt the 1 1/2 cup sugar and water in a saucepan over medium-high heat until it becomes liquid. Continue cooking and stirring with...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Picnic roast

Make Easter dinner more special by turning a picnic roast into a savory ham with limited ingredients. I salt-cured my picnic roast for about six days in the refrigerator. Then I cooked it in my largest crockpot. I prefer cooking roasts in the crockpot because the meat stays moist instead of drying out. However, you can cook the roast in an oven, instant pot, and even on the grill or smoker.
SPY

These Honey Dippers Make a Sweet Addition To Any Kitchen

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re sweet on adding honey to your tea, toast, baked goods and other dishes that need a little extra love, then you need a honey dipper. A honey dipper is a kitchen tool that features evenly spaced grooves that catch and hold honey. The handle makes it possible for users to twist the dipper, helping the old-school kitchen gadget hold the honey before moving it — mess-free — to a second location,...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Candied Carrots

Candied carrots are the perfect way to round out your spring dinner menu!. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Scatter the carrots...
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Carrot Cake Quick Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This carrot cake quick bread is to die for! It’s moist and soft and has the most incredible flavor that tastes like cake, but it is half the work involved! This is perfect for Easter and springtime!
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy