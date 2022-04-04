ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dillon Francis brings Walgreens bag of snacks to Grammys red carpet

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALD6K_0eyU2MRg00

Dillon Francis sparked confusion after arriving at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in a casual outfit and holding a plastic bag of snacks from Walgreens.

On Sunday, the musician arrived on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a pair of black jeans, a blue T-shirt, and Vans. He accessorised the informal red carpet look with a gray plastic bag from the pharmacy, which appeared to be filled to the brim with snacks including a box of Little Bites muffins.

The bag of food didn’t deter the record producer from posing on the red carpet, however, as he stood for photographs alone and with fellow musician Diplo, who opted for a more-formal black suit, which he paired with blue hair.

On social media, the red carpet accessory was met with confusion and praise from viewers, who questioned and applauded the bag of Walgreens snacks.

“Dillon Francis showing up to the Grammys with a Walgreens bag full of snacks was definitely the move,” one person wrote, while another said: “No way Dillon Francis came like this, I’m CRYING.”

“It’s nice to know both @DillonFrancis and I like the same flavour of Little Bites,” someone else joked.

According to another viewer, Francis was “really doing the least”. However, someone else claimed “the best Grammys red carpet look” went to Francis “hands down”.

Francis was not the only celebrity to arrive on the red carpet prepared with sustenance, as Doja Cat also posed on the red carpet with a purse filled with what appeared to be caramel candies.

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Halsey Walks the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet Four Days After Surgery

Halsey went right from the operating room to the Grammys 2022 red carpet, and not for the first time in her career. The pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, walked the red carpet at the Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday just four days post-surgery. Halsey posted a selfie of themselves in a hair cap, surgical mask, and hospital gown on their Instagram on Saturday alongside a photo of a basket of lemons, two white camellia flowers, a T-shirt, and their infant son, Ender.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lady Gaga goes full Old Hollywood glamour on Grammys 2022 red carpet

Lady Gaga is bringing glamour to the 2022 Grammys. The “House of Gucci” actress hit Sunday’s red carpet in Las Vegas wearing a black-and-white Armani Privé gown with an elegant pleated train. She accessorized the look with a diamond and morganite Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Potager Leaves necklace and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Nest earrings featuring purple spinels and diamonds. The “Chromatica” singer, 36, has a history of sporting enormous Tiffany gems, as she once donned a $30 million diamond necklace to the 2019 Oscars — and forgot to take it off before heading to Taco Bell after the awards show. Gaga’s black-and-white gown featured...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Dillon Francis
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B Float Their Way Through "No Love (Extended Version)"

The Invasion of Privacy hitmaker stated she was nervous about how audiences would receive her feature on Summer Walker's "No Love," and now Cardi B is about to find out. The Still Over It track has been a fan favorite since the album's release last Fall, so it makes sense that Summer Walker and SZA take their collaboration and add a Cardi B spin for the extended version.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Snacks#Vans#Dillonfrancis#Rduran
E! News

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion's Matching Grammys Outfits Are a Reference to This '90s Moment

Watch: Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!. It may not have been Thursday, but Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa threw it back to 1998. In a sweet reference to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's twinning moment, the previous winners of the Grammy for Best New Artist presented 2022's honoree Olivia Rodrigo her trophy in matching Versace ensembles at the April 3 award show. "Not you stealing my look," Megan said in fake annoyance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

The Best-Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet At The BAFTAs 2022

After last year’s phygital ceremony, the BAFTAs 2022 is back in all its glory. Industry veterans and emerging stars graced the red carpet in glittering custom gowns and glamorous dresses worthy of Hollywood. Colourful looks came courtesy of West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, who wore sunshine-yellow Oscar de...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie Teases Grammys Date & Explains Why She Misses 'College Saweetie'

Grammy season is right around the corner, and first-time nominee Saweetie can’t wait to hit Las Vegas, Nevada, for the official ceremony on April 3. The Bay Area rapper is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for her 2021 hit, “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat. Whether Saweetie takes home the gold or not, she has some big plans in place for the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vogue Magazine

The 7 Best and Weirdest Moments From the Grammys

Just one week after the Oscars, the viewing public reluctantly returned for another lengthy awards show short on actual award giving: the 2022 Grammys! After 2021’s scaled-back-due-to-COVID edition, music’s so-called biggest night came roaring back in the not–Los Angeles location of Las Vegas. As ever, there were peaks (top nominee Jon Batiste winning album of the year), valleys (the late Virgil Abloh being described as a hip-hop fashion designer), and plenty of general weirdness. Read on for Vogue’s postshow recap, in which we attempt to focus on the positives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy