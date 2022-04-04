ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See John Legend and Zelensky deliver anti-war message at Grammys with 'Free'

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are a Perfect Pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a stunning pair at the 2022 GRAMMYs, walking the red carpet in Las Vegas on Sunday. The 43-year-old singer, who will perform during the ceremony, wore a lush velvet tuxedo alongside his 36-year-old wife, who took up space in the best way, wearing a stunning pink Nicole + Felicia Couture dress.
Pitchfork

Zelenskyy Introduces John Legend–Led Ukraine Tribute Performance at 2022 Grammys: Watch

John Legend performed a tribute to the people of Ukraine during the 2022 Grammy Awards. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, introduced the segment with a personalized, pre-recorded speech about the importance of speaking up about the ongoing war. Legend played “Free,” a brand new song that he released today (April 3), on piano and was joined by Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, Ukrainian singer Mika Newton, and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. At the end, viewers were directed to a donation page for Ukraine. Watch below.
Rolling Stone

John Legend Honors Ukraine With Native Artists at 2022 Grammys

Click here to read the full article. In a rare year where John Legend wasn’t nominated for a Grammy Award, the EGOT winner still made his presence felt at the 2022 show by debuting his new song “Free” at the ceremony Sunday. Legend honored Ukraine with the performance, appearing onstage at the piano following a statement from Volodymyr Zelensky. He kicked off the touching “Free,” a song he dropped earlier on Sunday, joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newtown and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. A statement calling for donations read across the screen following the performance. A 12-time Grammy winner, Legend most recently received...
John Legend
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
ETOnline.com

Carrie Underwood Gives Powerful Premiere Performance of 'Ghost Story' at 2022 GRAMMYs

Carrie Underwood took the stage at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards for a flawless premiere performance of her latest single, "Ghost Story." The multi-GRAMMY winner graced the stage with her backing band as she belted out the ballad. Underwood looked gorgeous in a sparkly purple dress that showed off her toned legs and featured a dramatic train.
The Week

Secret Service is renting $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden, ABC News reports

Hunter Biden, President Biden's remaining son, is living in a rented four-bedroom "resort-style" home in Malibu, California, and the nearest property his Secret Service detail could secure was a $30,000-a-month six-bedroom mansion with ocean views and a "castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar," ABC News reports, citing the mansion's listing and sources familiar with the matter.
Complex

Oscars Announce Beyoncé Will Perform ‘King Richard’ Song “Be Alive”

As previously reported, the iconic singer/songwriter will be delivering a rendition of her track “Be Alive,” which is nominated for Best Original Song and included in the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film King Richard. It is still unclear, however, whether Bey will be performing the song live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood, or if it will be pre-taped as she sings from the tennis courts where Venus and Serena used to train in Compton.
The Independent

Grammys 2022: John Legend to receive inaugural Global Impact Award at Recording Academy Honours

John Legend will be awarded the first ever Global Impact Award at the forthcoming Recording Academy Honours Presented by the Black Music Collective on Saturday (2 April) in Las Vegas, ahead of the Grammys. The Recording Academy – who host the Grammys on April 3 – announced in a statement that the Grammy-winning artist was chosen for his “personal and professional achievements in the music industry”.“John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy, and activism,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording...
The Independent

BTS member J-Hope falls during Grammys performance

BTS member J-Hope stumbled onstage while performing “Butter” with his bandmates at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (3 April).During the Las Vegas performance, the singer tripped off a raised platform and fell towards some stairs.However, he managed to stay on his feet, rejoining the rest of the group and smiling.One fan who caught the moment praised J-Hope for his quick recovery: “Anyone else catch this stumble during the BTS #GRAMMYs performance? He played it off well despite tripping!”Elsewhere in the performance, BTS channeled Mission: Impossible in their choreography, jumping over laser beams and wearing all black. Olivia Rodrigo even made a cameo with V.BTS is nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for “Butter”, which is the band’s second English-language single.Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here. Read More BTS fans go wild for Olivia Rodrigo cameo in Grammys performanceWho is performing at the Grammys 2022?Joni Mitchell fans moved after Bonnie Raitt helps singer during Grammy Awards
The Independent

Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

Fox News viewers who were paid to watch CNN for 30 days eventually became more skeptical and less likely to buy into fake news, according to a new study. The study titled “The manifold effects of partisan media on viewers’ beliefs and attitudes: A field experiment with Fox News viewers” by David E Brockman and Joshua L Kalla was conducted in September 2020 and published last week.“Of 763 qualifying participants, we then randomised 40 per cent to treatment group. To change the slant of their media diet, we offered treatment group participants $15 per hour to watch 7...
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
