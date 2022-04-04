ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heels, Kansas battling for NCAA title

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS — The Big (blue) Easy has one more bit of bedazzling in store. North Carolina and Kansas, basketball blue blood running deep in their veins, are headed to the national championship game. The Tar Heels got there by spoiling Mike Krzyzewski’s fairytale ending with a gritty...

Hutch Post

🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
Yardbarker

NCAA Championship: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Kansas Jayhawks odds & best bet

We are down to the final game of the college basketball season and we have Kansas and North Carolina. A matchup like that is never a surprise, but how we got here is. Kansas had another superb season and throughout this tournament it has confirmed its status among the elite programs in the nation. The Jayhawks are kind of doing it the old-fashioned way too, not leaning on one-and-done freshmen but on player development and the notion of improving over the course of the season. They beat Villanova on Saturday, showing off their talent, depth and ability to beat teams with different styles. Kansas is a pretty complete team.
CBS News

UNC defeats Duke to secure spot in NCAA championship game

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's remarkable career came to thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils. This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe,...
Front Office Sports

Mattress Mack Riding Out $5.5M Bet in NCAA Title Game

Famed sports bettor and furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is at it again. Before the Final Four, Mack reportedly placed a total of $5.5 million in wagers — $3.3 million at Caesars Sportsbook and $2.2 million at Barstool Sportsbook — on Kansas to win the title at +190. The bets would net him $10.4 million if the Jayhawks win.
