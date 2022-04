Sacramento’s police chief said there were multiple gunmen behind the mass shooting that killed six and wounded 12 in the city.The shocking violence unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning in an area of the city that is packed with bars and restaurants, and left three women and three men, all adults, dead.“We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters,” said Sacramento police chief Kathy Lester as she gave an update on the investigation.“Investigators are currently interviewing numerous witnesses. We have located hundreds of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO