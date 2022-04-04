ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' Debuts at No. 1

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 with Mainstream Sellout. Marking his sixth top 10 entry, Mainstream Sellout earned 93,000 equivalent album units including 42,000 in album sales (making it the top-selling album of...

