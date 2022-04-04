Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' Debuts at No. 1

Machine Gun Kelly released his new album, Mainstream Sellout, and it’s clear that one of the tracks, “Twin Flame,” is about Megan Fox. In the song, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, gets candid about his relationship with his fiancée. He sings in the first verse, “It’s been six days since the last time I saw your face and you asked my sign/ I told you mine, I question why, and you said, ‘Everything’s aligned’/ On the first day, you told me, ‘I was your twin flame from a past life’/ And tonight the moon is full, so take me anywhere outside/ I cannot kiss you yet, you’re magic, so I’ll just stare at you instead/ I get insecure and panic ’cause I know you’re too pure for this.”

