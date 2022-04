An integral part of the community for since the late 1800s, Faribault’s Masonic Lodge No. 9 building was an iconic cornerstone at its 230 Central Ave. N. location in downtown for 164 years. With membership totals reaching close to 500 back in the day, the large building was the perfect setting for the Faribault Masons’ meetings and activities. It featured three floors with 5,000 square feet on each floor. Faced...

