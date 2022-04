Good luck, North Carolina and Kansas. You have a mighty tough act to follow Monday night after what happened in the Caesars Superdome on Saturday. There really aren’t enough adjectives to describe the atmosphere when North Carolina closed the curtains on the Mike Krzyzewski era in a game that staked its place in Superdome lore, right up there beside all the other iconic sporting events that have taken place in there.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO