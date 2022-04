The world has its best chance yet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly, but hard and fast cuts are needed across all sectors and nations to hold warming to safe levels, the global authority on climate change says. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, released today, says opportunities to affordably cut global emissions have risen sharply since the last assessment of this kind in 2014. But the need to act has also become far more urgent. The report is the definitive assessment of how well the world is doing in finding solutions to rising temperatures. We each contributed expertise...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO