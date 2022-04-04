ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Senior Salon Day- 9-12

lincolntown.org
 1 day ago

Lincoln seniors age 60 plus are offered a special days for hair appointments at The...

www.lincolntown.org

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Shorewood Senior campus celebrates "Pi" day

(ABC 6 News) - March 14 is Pi Day in honor of the first three digits of the mathematical constant π (3.1415...). Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester celebrated its second annual Pi day drive, by giving away mini pies to area senior citizens. All the pies were baked in...
ROCHESTER, MN
WCAX

Remembering a beloved rider in Vermont's snowmobile racing community

How the Groton community is upgrading its infrastructure to draw tourism. The town of Groton might be small, but it plays a huge part in Vermont's outdoor recreation. An iconic North Country hot dog stand is now on the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. In the Garden: Flowerless...
GROTON, VT
104.5 KDAT

Beer Company Urges Iowans to Pee in a Busch, Seriously

With spring in the air and the weather warming up, people are going to start spending more time outdoors. More time in the outdoors means more people doing their business in the outdoors. While it may seem harmless to pee outside on a tree, this could actually be pretty harmful to them. To combat that, a popular Iowa-favorite beer company is urging its drinkers to "Pee in a Busch" instead.
IOWA STATE
Pleasanton Express

Autism Awareness Day April 9

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 9, when the Peace for the Pieces Social Group will host their Second Annual Autism Awareness Day at the Atascosa River Park. The entire community is invited to attend this free celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Some of the...
ATASCOSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Lincoln, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Education
Lincoln, MA
Education
Santa Barbara Edhat

March Edness 2022: Day 12

It's Day 12 of this year's March Edness! Can you guess the location of the photo?. Enter your guess in the form below by 8:00 p.m. and be specific. (What's March Edness? Learn all about it here. Point Value: 3. (Reminder: You must have a paid edhat subscription to be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy