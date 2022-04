Google has urged billions of users of its Chrome browser to update the app after a major security flaw was discovered.The world’s most popular web browser has a so-called ‘zero-day’ vulnerability, meaning it was discovered before any security fix was in place to protect people.This makes it the most dangerous form of cyber risk, as hackers are able to take advantage of it while users were waiting for a patch to be put in place.The Google Chrome bug impacts anyone using the browser on Windows, Mac or Linux desktop operating systems.The update, which brings the browser up to version 99.0.4844.84,...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO