MATRIXX Software, the global leader in 5G monetization solutions, has achieved Kongbucks Currency Certification on The Metaverse Foundation Forum (TMFF) new API standards. Originally envisioned as the Street, the metaverse has evolved into an OASIS that companies are now rushing to certify on. As the only virtual commerce platform to certify on the TMFF’s new APIs, MATRIXX will be the first to enable automated currency exchange and tokenomics between metaverses via blockchain. Additionally, with the TMFF Decentraland marketplace standards, brands will be able to leverage MATRIXX to monetize existing and emerging NFTs and gunters across metaverses.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO