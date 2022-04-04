ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

BMW M3 Competition – long-term review

topgear.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTurn on Javascript to see all...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 With Center Exhaust Spied Waiting At Red Light

An Instagrammer caught an overly aggressive BMW M2 G87 last week and our spies have now spotted the very same prototype waiting at a red light. Thankfully, we have much better pictures than before, allowing us to take a good look at Bavaria's smallest M car. We're already familiar with the square air intakes at the front, but the car's rear still takes some time to get used to.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring Teaser Video Shows Fusion Of M3 Sedan With 3 Series Wagon

There’s no shortage of teasers for the M3 Touring (G81) as a new video has now been released by BMW M. It explains the interesting story of how the first prototype came to be. Two donor cars were used to build what will become Bavaria’s belated answer to the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate. It all started with a decommissioned M3 Sedan (G80) test vehicle that had to be stripped down to the bare metal.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Audi RS5, BMW M3 AWD, and Model 3 Performance meet for a drag race

Electric vehicles have a performance advantage over their combustion-powered counterparts by instantly making peak torque and generally not needing to change gears. CarWow puts this idea to the test by racing a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a BMW M3 Competition with all-wheel drive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. These...
CARS
topgear.com

BMW M3 manual review: six-speed, three-pedal M3 tested

Down in the land of sharks, snakes and spiders, of course. Because Australians, being the generally lucky buggers that they are, can also add ‘six-speed manual M3’ to the list of things that they can enjoy and we can’t. Right next to ‘consecutive sunny days’, perhaps.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M3#Vehicles
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS writes a love letter to mid-engine design

Strapped into the driver’s seat of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, I’m trying to listen to the hand radio stashed next to the gearshift, but I can’t make out the words. I assume they’re instructions from the Porsche factory driver that I’m chasing, since I asked before this latest session of hot laps about the ideal line to take in the upcoming heavily banked lefthander after an uphill straightaway.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Watch The BMW M4 Blitz The Nurburgring Faster Than An M5 CS

Already an immensely powerful machine, BMW elected to bestow its mid-sized performance sedan with even more power and reduced weight in the process. The result of all this hard work is the M5 CS, the Bavarian brand's most hardcore 5 Series yet. With 627 horsepower on tap, almost anyone would be quick behind the wheel. But when piloted by a pro driver, the focused sports sedan is a blisteringly quick car.
CARS
topgear.com

Nissan Qashqai Tekna+ DIG-T 158 - long-term review

Fashion and design are polarising, no two ways about it. And what’s especially notable is how willing people are to give you the benefit of their wisdom regarding how things look. The internet is filled with opinions. What’s equally notable is how those opinions change from one moment to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
topgear.com

Skoda Enyaq iV 80 - long-term review

How easy is it to get a home EV wallbox charger installed?. I’ve come to the realisation that in order to run an electric car you have to be extremely organised when it comes to planning your charging and journeys. I thought all my colleagues were just being dramatic, always thinking ahead. They were not. As soon as you don’t you’ll get caught out.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

100 Years Ago, Mercedes Supercharged The World Of Performance

These days, turbocharging has made supercharged engines all but obsolete, and with the exceptions of Hellcat-powered Stellantis products like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and some Jaguar Land Rover products, it's rare to find a mainstream production engine that utilizes the technology. Of course, the aftermarket scene realizes that, despite its complexity, a supercharger can produce phenomenal results. One of the first automakers to prove that it was worth exploring was Mercedes-Benz, which eventually used the tech in cars like the E55 AMG. No current Mercs make use of the concept anymore, and that's a shame because it was among the first to prove its benefits in motorsport, winning the Targa Florio in Sicily, Italy 100 years ago.
CARS
topgear.com

The new Alpina B4 Gran Coupe has more power than a BMW M4

…and more torque than BMW’s full-fat M4 Competition. Mmmmm, wafty. Skip 18 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The new Alpina B4 Gran Coupe is a rather big deal. It’s the first car that the stupendously-cool German tuner...
CARS
Top Speed

This Tesla-Powered Porsche 944 Is Electric Restomodding Done Right - gallery

When Porsche first launched the 944, it was powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that was, essentially, half of the V-8 found in the 928. It was seriously lacking in the power department, though, so Porsche launched the 944 Turbo with 217 horsepower and later upgraded to 247 horsepower. With a...
CARS
motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG G63 facelift spied testing at the Nürburgring

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is in for a mid-cycle refresh and based on recent spy shots we should see the real thing very soon. The previous generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around in various levels of update for almost 40 years before the most recent G-Class broke cover. With this new update on the horizon, it will be very interesting to see how Mercedes-Benz plans to keep the current model around.
CARS
topgear.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range AWD – long-term review

Will the faster Ford Mustang Mach-E GT be a better daily driver?. We’ve done a swapsies. Our red Mach-E AWD extended range for this faster, flashier, top of the range Mach-E GT. I say flashier because of the 20-inch rims, wider tyres, faux-carbon blanked off grille and 10mm lower ride height, but it’s probably even stealthier than EF70 EAK with its Dark Matter Grey paint – the only option fitted at £1,150. Famously brash Ford colours – Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue are available exclusively on the GT, and honestly I’d be tempted to go for a brighter shade. But then I have the taste of a five-year-old.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy