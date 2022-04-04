Latino Community Association hosts annual Gala de Oro

WHITESBORO, NY - The Children's Dyslexia Center of Central New York held their annual gala at Hart's Hill Inn Saturday evening. This year's theme was "Family Fun". After holding last year's gala virtually due to the pandemic, organizers say it was nice to have things back to normal. The evening...
WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Community Foundation will host its annual dessert competition, Sweet Charity, on March 21 at 4 p.m. at the Whitford Country Club in Exton. Chester County’s finest dessert chefs will showcase their delectable creations at the Chester County Community Foundation’s annual dessert competition, Sweet Charity.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital held their 30th Annual Fiesta de los Ninos on Saturday night to raise money for special projects supporting the hospital's mission. It is one of the biggest events in Corpus Christi, with more than 1,600 people in attendance. People came from all...
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in Central Oregon, General Duffy's Waterhole is providing the space for a Latino Business Expo and Festival Latino, in collaboration with Oregon Pero En Espanol, on Saturday, April 30th. This is a free day event from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm and...
The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will host their annual Society Gala on March 19, 2022. This event will take place at 6pm in Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Union Ballroom. They will welcome special guest Deborah Roberts, ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, as their keynote speaker. The...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – Dance Alive held their annual Champagne Gala fundraiser where 14 couples battled it out on the dance floor at Legacy Park in Alachua. Local celebrities were paired with professional company members from Dance Alive. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio was one of the three judges helping decide...
Comments / 0