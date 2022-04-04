ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

'Love for Liam' benefit draws hundreds in support of shooting victim

By Scarlett O'Hara
 1 day ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Last fall, Liam Gasser was the victim of gun violence during a road rage incident on a busy Champaign intersection. As he continues to recover, the community is coming together to raise money for his medical expenses. They held a benefit fundraiser Sunday.

“It’s always the smallest tip that helps…” shooting victim’s mother looking for help from you

Gasser’s mother, Terry Von Thaden, said: “it’s felt like a very lonely journey.” But, looking around at all the love people shared on Sunday, she didn’t feel so alone.

As for Gasser? He said he’s “alright” now.

“We have dreams for our children. Even before they’re born, we write the chapters of their stories in our minds about what we think life will be,” Von Thaden said at the event.

She never dreamed that her son would be the victim of gun violence.

“This is one of those times where we had to take our plans and throw them out the window,” she said.

She rewrote her plan. Now, it’s about guiding her son down his long road to recovery. In the meantime, strangers have been there to help give a sad story a happy ending.

“Two police officers came to me and said, ‘this young man is coming home and we should do something,’” Mega Events president Michael Namoff said.

Something about Gasser’s story stuck with a couple of retired officers.

“As a parent myself with a child that age, I just think about how devastating that would be for any parent,” Savoy Mayor and retired UIPD Lieutenant John Brown said.

Then – they had an idea.

“At that point, I went, ‘oh, this is probably a little more than I can handle with a simple GoFundMe, which is all I would know how to do,” retired Urbana police officer Dean Hazen said.

They brought in a little help from someone with experience organizing charity events. And he said this one felt extra special.

“I see the heart, I see the drive. He’s going to be a big part of this community,” Namoff said.

Hundreds of family members, friends, coworkers and strangers came out Sunday to support Gasser through his recovery. Von Thaden said while it’s amazing to receive help from the community, Gasser doesn’t want it all to be about him.

“And then you just think about all the people who aren’t afforded the ability to have health insurance, stuff like that. Where do they fit into all of this? What happens when they are a victim of gun violence or some other traumatic injury?” Gasser said at the fundraiser.

Just like everyone who showed their love for him, he wants to support others who’ve been affected by gun violence.

The proceeds from t-shirts sold at the fundraiser will go toward the Trauma and Resilience Initiative . The organizatiton works to educate the community on trauma and increase support.

Organizers said Sunday’s event turned out “even bigger” than expected. All around the room were the words “Love for Liam” – and it seemed like he felt it.

