Four school records? 14 assists? Who's your pick for StarNewsVarsity Athlete of the Week?

Here are the nominees for Week 5 of spring sports.

Hannah Grace, Coastal Christian track & field: The freshman now owns all or part of four school records following her weekend at the Highway 24 Showdown at Croatan. She has records for pole vault (12 foot, 1 inch), long jump (16-3.75) and triple jump (33-1) and has tied the Centurions’ record in the high jump (5-0).

Demaris Hesiquio-Gallardo, Pender girls soccer: Hesiquio-Gallardo had two goals and an assist in a big win over West Columbus and also scored in a 3-3 draw with East Columbus.

Isaiah Hunter, Ashley baseball: Hunter had a double, triple and three RBI in a 12-5 win over Durham Jordan, then added two more hits in a 4-3 win over Orange as the Screaming Eagles have won six games in a row.

Riley Nee, Topsail girls lacrosse: Nee had 14 assists over two games as the Pirates remained atop the Mideastern Conference last week with two wins over South Brunswick and West Brunswick.

