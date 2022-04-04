ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Four school records? 14 assists? Who's your pick for StarNewsVarsity Athlete of the Week?

By Dan Spears, Wilmington StarNews
 1 day ago
You can use the Google Form below to vote, and share the link to this poll on social media.

Here are the nominees for Week 5 of spring sports.

Hannah Grace, Coastal Christian track & field: The freshman now owns all or part of four school records following her weekend at the Highway 24 Showdown at Croatan. She has records for pole vault (12 foot, 1 inch), long jump (16-3.75) and triple jump (33-1) and has tied the Centurions’ record in the high jump (5-0).

Demaris Hesiquio-Gallardo, Pender girls soccer: Hesiquio-Gallardo had two goals and an assist in a big win over West Columbus and also scored in a 3-3 draw with East Columbus.

Isaiah Hunter, Ashley baseball: Hunter had a double, triple and three RBI in a 12-5 win over Durham Jordan, then added two more hits in a 4-3 win over Orange as the Screaming Eagles have won six games in a row.

Riley Nee, Topsail girls lacrosse: Nee had 14 assists over two games as the Pirates remained atop the Mideastern Conference last week with two wins over South Brunswick and West Brunswick.

Dan Spears is the sports editor for the Wilmington StarNews, and Southeast Regional sports editor for the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at Dan.Spears@StarNewsOnline.com or on Twitter @DanSpears.

