People don’t know who’s running this show. We need to talk a little louder. We need to walk a little prouder again. I know a guy. He was skiing toward Kleenex Corner, making short, swizzly turns along the catwalk when a young woman skis up next to him, “It’s not cool to make turns on catwalks around here.” She was not making turns and so had momentum to pull ahead around the bend before stopping at the top of Little Nell where the guy caught up to her.

ASPEN, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO