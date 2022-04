INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a car involved in a fatal Friday morning hit-and-run. IMPD says officers were sent to the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a person struck at around 8:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman suffering from trauma. That’s near Five Points Road and Southeastern Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO