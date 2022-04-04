Tupelo woman found dead, death investigation is underway
TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- A death investigation is underway in Tupelo. Officers were called to a Locust Lane address around 2:30 p.m....www.wcbi.com
TUPELO,Miss. (WCBI)- A death investigation is underway in Tupelo. Officers were called to a Locust Lane address around 2:30 p.m....www.wcbi.com
I just gt out of 8yrs.,,, of SEVERE abuse,,, my ex stabbed me n etc.,, n nothing was ever done to him cause he used too be a cop,, by the grace of GOD,, I made it out alive
Comments / 2