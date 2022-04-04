Tupelo woman found dead, death investigation is underway

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO