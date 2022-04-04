Sunday Evening Forecast

Sun, sleet and single figure temperatures have been forecast for much of the UK on the first day of April.North-eastern areas will be the worst hit by the wintry weather, and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice during the early morning – including rush hour.The warning – which covers north-east England, east Scotland and the Shetland Islands until 10am – means frosty surfaces could cause injuries from slips and falls, as well as travel disruption.An #icy start in some eastern areas on #Friday morning, with wintry showers possibly leaving a covering of snow on higher...
