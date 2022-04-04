ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa crushes first home run of spring training

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training action on Sunday:

SS Pop

Isiah Kiner-Falefa crushed his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot to left field in the first inning. The shortstop, who worked with Justin Turner and his hitting coach, Doug Latta, during the offseason, has put a focus on getting the ball in the air more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtPfr_0eyTwD2h00
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is congratulated by his Yankees teammates after hitting a home run.

Rough start

Luis Gil, one of the Yankees’ young pitchers fighting to make the roster as a long relief option, gave up five earned runs on eight hits over 2 ¹/₃ ⅓ innings. He also made an error as Bo Bichette stole third base, throwing to the bag before Josh Donaldson could get there, which allowed two runs to score.

Caught my eye

Tim Locastro put his speed on full display in the fourth inning, hitting a line drive to the gap for what looked like a double before taking third once he saw left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slip after fielding the ball. Locastro’s wheels give him a shot to make the team as an extra outfielder.

Monday’s schedule

Left-hander JP Sears will get the start against the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field in the Yankees’ penultimate Grapefruit League game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Luis Gil
Person
Justin Turner
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees acquire catcher Jose Trevino in three-player trade with Rangers

For the second time in three weeks, the New York Yankees have traded for a backup catcher. The Yankees have acquired backstop Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for righty Albert Abreu and lefty Robby Ahlstrom, both teams announced. Trevino figures to be New York's Opening Day backup catcher. Last...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Phillies#Grapefruit League
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees reliever makes Mets’ Opening Day roster

The New York Mets have a thing for New York Yankees left-handed relievers. On Sunday, the Yankees traded lefty Joely Rodriguez to the Mets for right-handed reliever Miguel Castro. On Monday, Newsday’s Tim Healey reported Mets southpaw “Chasen Shreve has made the team, he said. That gives the Mets two...
MLB
Reuters

Five storylines to follow during the 2022 MLB season

LOS ANGELES, April 5 (Reuters) - Five storylines to follow as the 2022 Major League Baseball season gets underway with Opening Day on Thursday. The 2022 MLB season appeared in jeopardy when owners locked out the players in early December amid disagreements over the terms of a new five-year labor agreement.
MLB
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy