4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla, Not a Mazda3

By Mark Putzer
 1 day ago
Are you thinking about buying a 2022 Toyota Corolla or a 2022 Mazda3, but can’t decide which compact car to get? The Corolla has multiple advantages in its favor. Here are four reasons to buy a 2022 Toyota Corolla, and not a 2022 Mazda3. 2022 Toyota Corolla has...

MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander Trims: Which One Should You Buy?

The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the best three-row SUVs on the market and its price makes it competitive with other three-row SUVs in the class. If you’re confused about which 2022 Toyota Highlander trim to buy, you’re not alone. Here are all the Highlander trims available, what they include, and how much they’ll cost you.
BUYING CARS
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Toyota Mechanic Asks Whether You Should Really Consider Buying a Toyota Corolla Cross

Described as the “Back-to-Basics Toyota” the Toyota Corolla Cross was recently reviewed twice by this popular mechanic with his eye and experience on everything you need to know both inside and outside of this new model with insight into why you should do a careful test drive of this model before deciding on buying it.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Reliable 3-Year-Old Small SUVs That You Can Buy Right Now

Looking for a reliable three-year-old sport utility vehicle that you can actually afford to buy right now? Check out these small SUVs that made Consumer Reports ‘most reliable’ lists repeatedly. There’s an SUV for everyone with luxury options from Lexus to budget-friendly picks from Nissan. Consumer Reports...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
CARS
Road & Track

Here's Our Best Look Yet at the U.S.-Bound Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch

Toyota hid a big teaser for its upcoming U.S.-destined GR Corolla hot hatch in an ad posted to YouTube Tuesday. Folks, 'Yota's new hot hatch is closer than ever. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CARS
torquenews.com

CR’s Most Reliable 3-Year-Old Cars, SUVs - Subaru Crosstrek, Legacy Hit The Sweet Spot

What are the best 3-year-old cars and SUVs you can buy now? See why an updated Consumer Reports rating says the Subaru Crosstrek and Legacy are among the best for shoppers. With the shortage of new 2022 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact SUVs and Legacy sedan models, what are the best 3-year-old cars and SUVS you can buy this spring? An updated list from Consumer Reports (by subscription) says the Crosstrek and Legacy are among the best small SUVs and midsize sedans. CR says the two models hit the sweet spot because they get top reliability ratings, safety scores, and excellent fuel mileage.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The First Toyota Electric SUV Was a Total Failure: Lessons Learned

Failures often teach some of life’s greatest lessons. When it comes to the production of electric vehicles, even Toyota has experienced failure. Toyota may be a pioneer in hybrid tech, but electric vehicle technology is still groundbreaking for many automakers. Few brands will get it right the first time. The first Toyota electric SUV failed quickly and epicly.
CARS
