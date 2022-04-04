ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach police arrest suspect wanted for sexually assaulting minor

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujPOZ_0eyTw8iJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdJbc_0eyTw8iJ00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 1 PM Edition) 02:09

Good Samaritans in Long Beach performed a citizens arrest on a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Long Beach.

Early Sunday morning, the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 600 block of Long Beach Boulevard about a report of a minor being assaulted by an adult male.

The suspect attempted to rape a girl at a Denny's restaurant in downtown Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Post.

Authorities determined that the suspect, 33-year-old Jimmie Kirkwood, had been detained by citizens at the scene. Police officers discovered that the suspect had a stab wound on his chest and he was taken to a hospital. It's unclear how he got that wound.

Kirkwood was booked for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, assault with the intention to commit rape, and false imprisonment, according to Long Beach PD.

Comments / 2

CBS LA
CBS LA

103K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

33M+

Views

Related
KTLA

West Covina man arrested for alleged child molestation; additional victims sought

A West Covina man was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under 14 years old, police said. Detectives, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 57-year-old resident Benjamin Gutierrez following an investigation, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release. Gutierrez booked on suspicion of lewd […]
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Wilmington Man Arrested In Murder Of Woman In Long Beach Following Wild Chase That Ended In Mar Vista Starbucks

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a man who led a wild chase from Long Beach into Los Angeles has been identified as the shooter who killed a woman hours earlier. (credit: CBS) Corderell McKnight, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested Sunday night after a pursuit out of Long Beach ended with him running into a Starbucks coffee shop in Mar Vista, according to Long Beach police. McKnight was being pursued by police after he was identified as the suspect who shot a woman in her 30s to death in Long Beach earlier that day. The woman, who has not been identified, was initially...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Mission Hills gentleman’s club

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with a deadly unprovoked shooting at a Mission Hills gentleman’s club earlier this month. The shooting happened March 7 around 2 a.m. at a club on the 8300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, police said. Arriving officers […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Anaheim police make arrest in seemingly unprovoked assaults

The Anaheim Police Department has made an arrest in a pair of seemingly unprovoked assaults that appeared to have been committed by the same man on March 3. Ivory Julian Anderson Jr., a 32-year-old transient, was arrested Friday evening after Anaheim Police Department officers spotted him near West Broadway and Manchester Avenue and noted that […]
ANAHEIM, CA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Downtown Long Beach#Cbs News Los Angeles#The Long Beach Post#Long Beach Pd
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fontana Herald News

Rialto woman dies after being stabbed; her sister is arrested

A woman died after being stabbed in Rialto, and her sister was arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On March 27 at about 12:29 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call regarding a person being stabbed at a residence in the 1800 block of N. Sage Avenue.
KTLA

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, officials said, where Irion’s […]
LYON COUNTY, NV
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County

A 26-year-old arrested in connection with a shooting in Sacramento that killed six and wounded a dozen others had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County, jail records show. Police said at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” on The post Man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting had an outstanding warrant in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA

Guard found dead in Malibu parking lot identified as investigation continues

A security guard who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot early Tuesday has been identified as the investigation into what occurred continues. Inge Baumbach was discovered after deputies responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An employee who works in […]
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy